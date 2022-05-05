According to a WVLT article on Thursday, May 5, two UT students are currently facing vandalism charges for causing intentional damage to a Starship delivery robot.
The robots arrived on UT’s campus on March 8 of this year. The report states that, according to UTPD, the incident occurred on Friday, April 29, near Fraternity Park Drive.
In the report, it mentions that the two students, 19-year-old Patrick Callahan and 20-year-old Brock Garland “both attempted to shove the antenna of the robot inside the top compartment” after retrieving their food order. Then, “Callahan picked up the robot and slammed it into the ground.” To replace one of these robots, it will cost $5,500, according to WVLT.
WVLT mentioned that a police report was obtained stating that the incident was caught on video using Callahan’s phone, allowing the Starship Technology Crew to confirm the identities of the two students and for UT’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) to further confirm that Callahan and Garland “were in the area at the time of day the vandalism happened.”
The Daily Beacon does not currently have access to the video footage of the event.