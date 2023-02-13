In the US, the influenza illness typically peaks between January and March, with February having the highest number of influenza cases. The flu can account for tens of thousands of deaths annually, including hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations. According to CDC estimates, there have been approximately 17,000 deaths from the flu this season.
Eric Stein, a senior at the University of Tennessee, consistently advocates for flu awareness and prevention. He is also a junior board member of the Families Fighting Flu nonprofit organization created by families who lost their children due to influenza at a young age.
“The older I get, the more opportunities I find to make a difference within the organization, and I am extremely honored to be able to represent FFF with an executive position on the Junior Board,” Stein said in a statement to the CDC.
Established in 2004, the FFF is committed to protecting children, families and communities against the flu. The organization is composed of families who have suffered from losing a loved one or almost lost their loved one due to health complications. In addition to educating families, the organization also focuses on spreading the word about the flu vaccine to ensure that no family is at risk of getting sick.
In 2004, Stein and his older sister, Jessica, got sick with the flu. Stein's immune system was able to fight off the dangerous illness, however, Jessica's heart was attacked by the virus, and she died when she was four. Stein often considers what extraordinary accomplishments Jessica could have achieved in her life if the virus had not taken her life so early. Since then, Stein and his family have made it their mission to advocate for yearly flu shots through FFF.
“I’ve seen first-hand how missing a yearly flu vaccine can hurt a family,” Stein said.
Having lost a sister and daughter to the flu, the family has become an advocate for flu awareness. Stein is passionate about honoring his sister's legacy by spreading the education and understanding the flu virus deserves. Moreover, he believes that individuals should take the initiative to be protected by a flu vaccine every year.
“Nobody enjoys getting a vaccine, but the risks are much higher than people realize,” Stein said.
He acknowledges that a number of his peers and friends are reaching adulthood and are unsure of their health and well-being without the assistance of their guardians. Therefore, he ensures it is essential to remind his peers to take extra precautions, like the yearly flu vaccination, to benefit themselves and their community.
“I believe being properly educated about the flu is necessary through all the ages, as it is something that can have a much more significant impact on our self, friends and families lives than perceived,” Brian Heaney, a friend of Stein and a senior majoring in forestry, said.
Stein believes that flu vaccines are often an overlooked precaution that could be the deciding factor in saving someone's life.
“I know the devastation of losing a family member to a vaccine-preventable disease,” Stein said.
As a member of the FFF Brand Ambassadors program, Stein recruits college students to promote flu awareness through social media on their campuses.
“Stein has always strived to properly educate his friends and colleagues about the benefits of getting the flu shot,” Heaney said.
In addition, he has helped organize and manage a silent auction called “Rock the Flu.” The event helps raise money for flu awareness and vaccination. Stein will continue to honor his sister’s legacy by never losing his advocacy for the flu.
“It is very rewarding to be able to give back to the community through advocacy about an issue that is near and dear to me,” Stein said.
Families affected by the flu, like Stein’s, want you to acknowledge the dangers the virus can cause. Members of the FFF believe that individuals should take the necessary precautions to ensure their and their beloved ones' health can defeat the influenza illness that occurs yearly.
