According to a Clery Compliance report Tuesday evening, there has been an ongoing campus threat occurring near the Institute of Agriculture at the University of Tennessee.
When a threatening incidence occurs on campus repeatedly, individuals affected are asked to notify the campus Clery coordinators to issue a Timely Warning.
The Clery Compliance received reports that an individual near the Institute of Agriculture has been harassing female students.
According to the reports, this individual told the women that he was a YouTuber and was doing a video for his channel. He said that he had questions to ask them and if they answered them correctly, they could receive cash.
However, upon answering these questions incorrectly, the individual attempted to grab or actually grabbed the women’s buttocks.
The UT Police Department has been notified of this happening on two occasions. Each time this was reported, the individual was described as a male aged 30-40 riding a bicycle and wearing dark, athletic clothing, and he was also videoing the incidents.
Both students affected have decided not to file a report, but UT advises that if anyone sees this individual or is approached by them to contact UTPD at 865-974-3111 or to use the LiveSafe app.