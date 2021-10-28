This article contains reference to an incident of sexual assault.
On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the UT Police Department was notified of two separate, unrelated crimes and provided guidance to students on how to protect themselves in an email sent to all students on Thursday morning.
At 10 p.m. on Wednesday, a carjacking at the UT Intramural Fields on Sutherland Avenue was reported to UTPD. A student was walking to her vehicle when she was approached by two unknown suspects, one male and one female, who are believed to have been teenagers.
The male suspect had a gun on his person and demanded that the student give over her vehicle. The student complied and the suspects fled north in the vehicle.
The email from Clery Compliance suggested a similar response in the event of a carjacking.
“Carjacking is a frightening situation and there are no set rules to follow. Trust your instincts,” the email said. “If you think it is possible, try to get away. However, your safety and your life are more important than a vehicle.”
The email also encouraged students to report a carjacking as soon as possible and with as much detail as possible, as well as to inform police if the car is equipped with GPS tracking.
In the early hours of Thursday, an incidence of sexual assault that had occurred the morning before was also reported to UTPD.
Police say the assault occurred in a residence hall on the west side of campus and was perpetrated by a male student known to the victim.
The email from Clery Compliance directed students to get to a safe place and call law enforcement immediately in the event of an attack. It also directed students to UT’s Title IX website for more resources and safety information.
“Consent is never implied by a person's attire, reputation, consumption of alcohol or drugs, previous consent to sexual acts or your relationship to the person,” the email said. “Sexual assault is never the victim's fault. The only person responsible for sexual misconduct is the perpetrator.”
Students can stay informed about crime on campus by following UTPD on Twitter or Facebook.