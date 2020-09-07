On Sept. 6, active coronavirus cases at the University of Tennessee surpassed 500. The case counts rose by 221 since Sept. 3. As of Sept. 6, the active coronavirus cases at UT are 590: six employees and 584 students.
Self isolations have also risen in the three-day timespan between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6.
The self isolations have gone up by 336 cases since Sept. 3, with the current case count at 1,983: 959 non-residential students, 950 residential students and 74 employees.
The self-isolation ring chart shows that 46.2% of self-isolations are due to being close contacts, 24% due to developing symptoms, 21.6% due to a positive COVID-19 test and 8.2% due to other reasons.
Clusters, thus far, have only been identified within sorority houses in the Sorority Village since Aug. 26.
On Sept. 1, clusters were identified at Phi Mu and Sigma Kappa, and on Sept. 2, clusters were found at Alpha Chi Omega and Alpha Omicron Pi.
Continuous updates are added to the UT coronavirus website.