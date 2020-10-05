On Oct. 5, UT released their Annual Security and Fire Safety Report for 2020, which can be found here.
These reports have information about fire safety, crime reporting, disciplinary procedures and other areas regarding safety on campus.
Statistics related to the number of crimes committed on or near the UT campus, as well as fires, between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2019 are also included.
This year’s report had a section on the university’s response to COVID-19 at the very beginning, detailing that face masks are required and that cleaning has been enhanced on campus. The Student Health Center also has increased their staff and extended their hours.
Information is also provided on the various measures UT has taken to combat the pandemic, such as implementing testing, contact tracing and touchless faucets, and that University Housing did not require first-year students to live on campus this year.
For the crime statistics, there were no reports of murders/non-negligent manslaughters, negligent manslaughters, incest or statutory rape for 2019. There were only three cases of robbery for the year, and all were on on-campus property. Further, there was only one case of dating violence reported to UTPD.
The highest crime rate was for liquor law violations referred for disciplinary referral, at a grand total of 572 reports. The next highest rate was for drug law violations referred for disciplinary referral, at 103 reports. The third highest was liquor law arrests at 56, followed by stalking at 48 and drug law arrests at 35.
It was included that there were no reported Hate Crimes for 2019.
In comparison with the 2018 crime statistics, the two highest crime rates were also for liquor and drug law violations referred for disciplinary referral, at 501 and 229, respectively. Liquor law violation rates increased from 2018 to 2019 while drug law violations decreased. Liquor law arrests increased from 23 to 56, while drug law arrests decreased from 66 to 35.
Rape reports decreased from 23 in 2018 to 14 in 2019.
As for the statistics on fires in on-campus student housing facilities, there were only three fires reported for 2019.
One was caused at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house in which a fire pit caused a section of a camp chair to catch on fire, another was at Massey Hall because a toaster oven caught on fire and the last was at Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house in which a cabinet caught on fire. Apart from these, no other on-campus fires were reported.
The full report offers further details, information and plans, such as definitions for terms used in the report, policies for alcohol and drug use on campus, information on risk reduction and evacuation and fire drill procedures.