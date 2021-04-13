As of Tuesday morning, the CDC and FDA have suggested that the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine be halted, and UT is now closing its April 13 vaccination clinic.
This recommendation has occurred because, according to The New York Times, there have been six cases of individuals who have received this vaccine who have developed a rare blood clot disorder within two weeks of being vaccinated. It is unclear at this time whether the blood clots were a result of the vaccination.
All six of the individuals affected were women between the ages of 18 and 48.
UT will be distributing the Moderna vaccine for the public clinic on April 16 at the Student Union.
Those who have scheduled a Johnson & Johnson vaccination appointment between April 13 and April 16 at Tuesday’s clinic or through the Student Health Center will receive information on how to reschedule to receive the Moderna vaccine for Friday, April 16.
Those already signed up for a vaccination appointment for Friday’s public clinic are allowed to keep their scheduled appointments.
Meanwhile, those signed up for a second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Student Health Center will not be affected by the cancellation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments.