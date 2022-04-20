Depending on who you ask, many people might say that the University of Tennessee is considered a party school, whether it’s our location, our size, our status as an SEC school or for some other reason.
Unfortunately, this carries with it the issues of underage drinking, alcohol abuse and other illicit activities. However, UT has various programs and policies in place to combat this, including its Amnesty Policy.
What?
The University of Tennessee, through the Division of Student Life, has in place an Amnesty Policy. This policy protects both the “good samaritan” and “impaired student” from formal disciplinary punishment when they find themselves in a situation involving the abuse of alcohol or other drugs.
In the 2021 Student Code of Conduct under section 12.1, the Amnesty Policy is expounded on:
“The University of Tennessee holds paramount the health, safety and welfare of students. Accordingly, all University students are expected to alert appropriate officials in the event of a health, safety, or welfare emergency including, without limitation, a situation involving the abuse of alcohol or other drugs.”
According to UT, a good samaritan is a student that seeks out help for the impaired student. Likewise, an impaired student is any student in need of emergency assistance because of alcohol or other substance abuse.
This policy also applies to student organizations, as the policy changed in 2019 to allow alcohol at certain events.
When?
It is important to utilize this policy whenever emergency medical assistance is required for a student that is suffering effects of substance abuse. Alcohol poisoning can be fatal, and it is necessary to act quickly. UT’s Center for Health Education and Wellness teaches the acronym CUPS – meaning cold skin, unresponsive, puking and slow breathing – as a way to recognize these symptoms.
There are many other instances where seeking emergency assistance is the best option. It is best to trust your instincts and do what you feel is right.
Why?
Again, instances of alcohol and substance abuse can be fatal. The Amnesty Policy exists to prevent any formal disciplinary action. If one chooses to do nothing, they are no longer protected from the policy and can face whatever disciplinary action the university sees fit – which could potentially be expulsion.
Although it may sound cliché, this also represents a perfect example of treating others the way you wish to be treated. If your friend, roommate, coworker, acquaintance or even a stranger is in need and you are able to assist them, imagine how it would feel if the roles were reversed.
How?
The actual process for utilizing the Amnesty Policy is fairly similar and has been broken down into four steps. These steps have been created from the standpoint that you are the good samaritan aiding the impaired student.
Step one is just recognizing that an impaired student is in need of assistance because of drugs and/or alcohol. Step two is calling 911 or whatever emergency number is most necessary to remedy the situation, this could also be 865-974-HELP. Step three is staying with the impaired student until help arrives, this also includes performing whatever instructions given by any emergency personnel. Step four is simply receiving no formal discipline from the university for either party involved.
Remember: Be a Vol, make the call.