The University of Tennessee has various means to communicate with the campus community regarding dangerous situations and interruptions with daily operations. UT Alert is known as the emergency notification system used on campus to announce situations that may occur.
This system can be heard by outdoor voice messages on campus, emergency blue phones and Neyland speakers. Additionally, information is sent through text messages, emails, the campus homepage and posted on various social media websites. Furthermore, UT Alert text messages will take over any active computer monitor that has the Alertus client software downloaded, and it can also be sent to campus cable TV when appropriate.
Additionally, the campus is implementing the Integrated Public Warning System to send Wireless Emergency Alerts, which allows the campus to send alerts to all individuals within a geofenced area on campus. This allows for the campus to alert a specific area instead of the entire campus community and can also alert visitors who are not signed up in UT Alert.
When the situation that caused the alert has been sustained, an “all clear” notification will be sent to the campus community. Additionally, “I’m Okay Polling” is an added feature that provides the ability for the campus to get accountability after an emergency.
A few examples of emergencies that would cause the use of the UT Alert are campus closures, fires, evacuations and criminal activity. This alert system is mostly used to announce general information about an immediate situation that requires individual action.
UT freshman Sophia Hodges spoke on the safety alert system and how to use it to your advantage.
“The UT Alert is very useful for these types of events. Safety is important and it is mostly common sense. Always trust your instincts and do your research about being prepared. These things can happen to any of us,” Hodges said.
There are also other resources available that accompany the alert system.
For example, the LiveSafe app that is available for students and their families can be used to reach UT police, report incidents, virtually “walk” and “ride with” your contacts to their destinations and access important resources. This app currently has 9,738 UT-affiliated registered users and has received positive feedback from those who have taken the initiative to become familiar with the app.
Additionally, one can visit UT’s emergency preparedness website to find important information on what actions to take during different types of emergencies. You can also enroll in an Emergency Preparedness Training that is available in Canvas or view the different signages throughout buildings on campus that contain emergency information.
When asked about the benefits of the alert system and its other components, Brian Gard, the director of emergency management, provided his thoughts on the system.
“Mass notification provides awareness of an emergency early so that community members can take appropriate action. The size and variety of activities on a major campus like ours means that there is generally not one action that is right for everyone when an emergency occurs. UT Alert allows people to know of a potentially dangerous situation and apply that knowledge to their circumstances to make the best decision for their safety,” Gard said.
Safety is every individual’s personal responsibility and some emergency situations can be unavoidable. The alert system is used to let you know when such situations exist. However, it is up to you to decide how to react to information that is provided.
Gard provided some safety tips and awareness for students at the university that can help to prepare yourself and make sure you know what to do in an emergency.
“All adults need to be responsible for basic emergency preparedness in their life and need to know when and where to shelter, when to evacuate and where the routes and exits are and how to respond to an active shooter.”
If you aren’t comfortable with your knowledge of these three things applied to your normal activities both on and off campus, spend a half hour reviewing and during the first week of each semester mentally rehearse each in places you frequent. College is a far less structured environment than your previous academic experiences and students need to be prepared to take appropriate action in an emergency,” Gard said.
Safety is an important aspect of college, and these resources can be used to ensure that students are aware of what is occurring on campus and what to do when an emergency presents itself.