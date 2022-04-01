Ashley Blamey, Title IX coordinator for UT, invited students and staff to join her in the Student Union on Friday for lunch office hours. During this time, people attending could ask questions about Title IX, provide feedback and share ideas to further improve Title IX.
Title IX exists to create a safe, non-discriminatory campus environment for students and staff that is free from sexual harassment. It is based on policies to prevent sexual harassment and violence, as well as to provide prevention and education programs, support to individuals involved, investigation, resolution and monitoring of national patterns and trends.
During the event, Blamey spoke about the importance of students being involved with Title IX and improving it.
“You are part of the solution and our door remains open year-round to questions and concerns,” Blamey said.
The month of April is known as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It is used to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate others on how to prevent it.
UT is planning on hosting various events throughout the month to promote awareness and prevention. Additionally, Blamey will also be offering other opportunities to speak with her both in person and on Zoom throughout this month.
Olivia Martin, a freshman at UT who attended the event, spoke of her appreciation for the coordinator.
“Events like this one, especially during a month where public awareness is being raised, being able to talk face-to-face to the people working in the office makes me feel like I am seen, important and that the staff and university do care about what I have to say,” Martin said.
Title IX will officially celebrate its 50th anniversary on June 23, 2022.
The activism behind Title IX began shortly after the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed. Congress realized that sex discrimination within the education system needed to be legislated, too.
In 1970, a special house subcommittee held hearings on sex discrimination within education. While these hearings occurred, legislators began to realize the discriminatory issues women faced within opportunities in education.
Therefore, in 1972, Congress passed the Title IX amendment with two main objectives: to avoid the use of funding to support discriminatory practices and to protect individuals against such practices.
A statute was then created by Congresswomen Edith Green and Patsy Mink.
“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance,” the statute said.
Since 1972, there have been many changes and regulations added to Title IX to further improve the educational environment for all students and staff.
At UT, the Office of Title IX continues to fulfill these changes and offer support to everyone involved with the university.