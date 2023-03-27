On Saturday night, police arrested and charged a teenager for bringing two musket rifles into UT’s Laurel Hall, according to WVLT.
Laurel Hall staff members reported seeing someone walking through the building with what they thought was a musket. Officers identified Brandon Dowd, 19, through video surveillance. They spoke with him in the Laurel Hall lobby, where he said the musket was in his tenth floor dorm room.
After officers found two musket rifles, black powder, primers and two bayonets in the room, Dowd was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school property.
This story will be updated as new information comes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.