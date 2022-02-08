The Student Basic Needs Coalition (SBNC) is an organization on the University of Tennessee campus that works to help students that struggle secure basic needs. The coalition primarily focuses on food insecurity but has expanded their efforts into other needs such as housing and transportation.
Ashlyn Anderson is a senior at the University of Tennessee and is a part of the College Scholars Program, where she has designed a major called Food Security and Public Health Nutrition. She is also president of the Student Basic Needs Coalition.
“I am in a nutrition lab in the Department of Nutrition and my mentor/research advisor is the one who helped publish a study in research on food insecurity among college students here at UT, and what they found in 2017 was that 32% or around one in three students on our campus at UT identified as ‘food insecure,’” Anderson said.
Many students across UT’s campus struggle with questioning if they are going to have enough food to even be satisfied on a regular basis. They also struggle with providing themselves food that has nutritional value on a day-to-day basis.
The university has taken into account that food insecurity is an issue that needs to be addressed and that something needs to be done to ensure healthy lifestyles for their students.
“Back in 2018-2019, there was an organization called Swipe Out Hunger, which essentially worked with our university’s Big Orange Meal Share to help students apply for a meal share card so if they didn’t have a meal plan or were experiencing food insecurity, they could get free meals loaded on a card to use at dining halls or in food service options on campus,” Anderson said.
These actions have allowed students to be more comfortable with getting the help they need and to be able to live a healthy lifestyle despite what they might be going through. With the campus having the resources it has, a healthy environment is being created for students that have struggled with this type of situation.
The SBNC started due to the realization that there were needs to be met which every student had the basic right to have access to. It goes beyond food insecurity — especially for students that are off campus. These students have felt compromised when it comes to basic safety and health.
“There was a group of students who wanted to go beyond just food because when we think about food insecurity as an inhibitor for students to thrive and survive in college, there’s often more than just food as a problem,” Anderson said.
“It might also be housing. It might also be their feeling of safety or their health so we started to think more about ‘what’re some of these basic needs that each student needs to have provided in order to thrive, in order to do well in college?’” Anderson said.
Aside from food insecurity, the coalition continues to be hands-on with providing other resources for the student population as well.
“The mission of SBNC is that SBNC advocates for universal and sustained access to basic needs and we work with administration, legislation and student engagement to produce change,” Anderson said.
The organization works with the Student Government Association (SGA) on campus to help bring forth this change and push to see results. The connection between the coalition and SGA has become stronger as the issue of housing since the pandemic has been building more and more.
Lucy Langley is the director of social media for SBNC and they expressed how much the coalition meant to them.
“I come from a low income background where many of my basic needs weren’t met,” Langley said. “SBNC gives me the chance to help others who might be in the same position and promote access to resources that would be otherwise unknown.”
Students involved in the coalition have gone through the same struggles as many other students have. There is the issue of students being afraid to seek the help they need, but the reassurance of other students and realizing how common it is can allow students to feel more at ease.
The SBNC is continuing to help the students in need as they create opportunities for students to thrive. Needs like those addressed by the SBNC are basic rights that every human should have access to, and the SBNC realizes this and encourages awareness. College students face more challenges than one might imagine, and it is up to the community of the university to take part in advocacy.