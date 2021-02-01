On the evening of Monday, Feb. 1, the Office of Title IX sent out an email informing the UT community about an event that occurred Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
A student was abducted in the Fort Sanders area at an off-campus house party on Saturday night. Although the student was found safely, the investigation is still ongoing into the abduction by the Knoxville Police Department.
As of now, the suspect has not been arrested.
The email said that no further information can be given at this time, but listed ways for the UT community to remain cautious and stay safe.
Students should always travel with a group and should not be separated from this group.
Also, there is a SafeWalk feature on UT’s LiveSafe app that allows people to virtually travel with a friend who has shared their location.
Students should call the UT Police Department at 865-974-3111 or report to the LiveSafe app if they need to report something, and they should even report if something seems suspicious.