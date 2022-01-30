Knoxville Fire Department (KFD) is currently responding to a fire at the Standard Knitting Mill Building, the second time today they have gone to the scene.
According to the KFD’s Twitter, the fire was extinguished earlier today but has now been reignited and firefighters are currently working to extinguish the flames.
Earlier today, when KFD responded to the first fire, five people were seen running from the building. Two people were detained by the Knoxville Police Department and one other person was detained by KFD's Fire Investigation Unit, though it’s unclear if the two fires are connected incidents.
Channel 8 News reported the possibility of arson.
The Standard Knitting Mill is a 400,00 square foot building on Washington Avenue, and was a major hub of the textile industry in Knoxville.
According to Knox Heritage’s article about the Standard Knitting Mill, “Eventually employing almost 4,000 people and producing over a million garments per week, it would earn Knoxville the title of ‘Underwear Capital of the World.’”
This article will be updated as more information is available.