Stalking is a very serious issue that affects approximately 7.5 million people each year in the United States, according to the Stalking Resource Center. College students are at the highest risk of stalking and are overall under-informed about what stalking is and how often it actually happens. An estimated 15% of women and 6% of men have been victims of stalking during their lifetimes.
On the Center for Health, Education and Wellness (CHEW) website, there is a section for statistics on stalking, domestic violence and dating violence. Since there is some ambiguity surrounding the definition of stalking, CHEW provided one for the university: “Stalking is a pattern of behavior that makes you feel afraid, nervous, harassed or in danger.”
Some “red flags” also located on the website include waiting for the victim, leaving unwanted gifts, following or spying, knowing the schedule of the victim, showing up at places the victim goes and calling or texting repeatedly.
In order to spot stalking and prevent it, it is important to understand when stalking occurs. While movies or TV shows sometimes depict stalkers to be strangers to their victims, such as in the popular Netflix drama “You,” stalkers are actually often past romantic partners or people once considered a friend who ultimately engage in stalking behavior. According to CHEW, “66% of female victims and 41% of male victims of stalking are stalked by a current or former intimate partner.”
A current student provided their thoughts and experiences with stalking on UT’s campus. They provided insight into their previous relationship with their stalker.
The student requested to remain anonymous in order to protect themselves out of fear for their safety on campus. In order to satisfy this request of anonymity, this student will be referred to as Anonymous.
“The person stalking me was actually someone I went to high school with,” Anonymous said. “We had some of the same friends so sometimes we would hang out, but we weren't particularly close. ... It started with unwanted gifts and progressed into other uncomfortable situations.”
According to Title IX, a “red flag” is a warning sign. These are behaviors that cross boundaries. It may even start as something that feels like a compliment but may quickly escalate. This can often happen with people you know well, and if the signs are there, it is unsafe to ignore them.
When asked if they realized the behavior was stalking, Anonymous said, “I had a feeling it was stalking. I even talked to our mutual friend about his behavior. He even said it was stalking until I told him who was doing it. Then he changed his mind, and said it wasn't.”
Anonymous also spoke on the awareness of stalking and what they think the university could do to help students become more conscious of this issue in order to better prevent it from escalating.
“I think (being more aware of stalking) would've helped. I never really considered it when it was happening until it had progressed to a point of being incredibly uncomfortable and anxious on campus. I feel UT could maybe put out some warning signs of stalking or behaviors that kinda make it more known.”
When asked about what they would say to someone experiencing stalking behavior, Anonymous said, “I would tell them if the behavior is ongoing and makes you uncomfortable to be on campus, and you're scared they'll be around the corner, talk to someone — tell UTPD. It's not easy to prevent stalking, but definitely draw hard boundaries and don't be afraid to not back down on those boundaries.”
There are a number of resources to help if you are concerned that you or a friend may be experiencing stalking. If there are any immediate safety concerns, the first call should be to contact the police. Other than that, though, UT’s Title IX Coordinator Ashley Blamey has provided a multitude of numbers to contact for confidential and non-confidential support.
Confidential contacts
The Family Justice Center (FJC) can be reached at (865) 521-6336. Their mission is to “facilitate a coordinated and comprehensive approach to ending family violence through collaboration, education and advocacy.” FJC can assist with Orders of Protection and safety planning.
Another option is the Stalking Resource Centerwhich can be reached at 855-484-2846. If you need immediate assistance, the Victim Connect Helpline, provided above, can give you information and referrals for victims of all crime.
The last option on this list is the UTK Student Counseling Center. They can be contacted at 865-974-2196 Monday through Friday and 865-974-HELP on weekends and holidays. The Student Counseling Center is the “university’s primary facility for personal counseling, psychotherapy and mental health outreach and consultation services.” They are a good way to receive help and counseling for any and all events regarding stalking incidents or otherwise.
Non-confidential contacts
The non-confidential numbers are the UT Police, which can be contacted at 865-974-3111 and the Office of Title IX, which can be contacted at 865-974-9600.
If you or a friend reach out to Title IX, there are a variety of ways they can support you. Just a few examples of how they can help are providing medical care, counseling and other support from the university — which are available even if the incident was not reported to law enforcement.
Another way they can provide support is by issuing a mutual no-contact directive between the complainant and respondent, which prohibits both parties from having verbal, physical or written contact with each other for a definite or indefinite period of time. These are just a few examples of how Title IX can help, and they encourage any student seeking guidance after an incident to reach out. If you want to know more, check out their website here.
Along with April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Office of Title IX is currently gauging campus experiences and perceptions related to sexual misconduct. The survey is anonymous and confidential. If you have experience with stalking or any related sexual misconduct, and wish to help inform positive change on campus, the survey is available here.