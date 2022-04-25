On Monday, the Office of Title IX, Center for Health Education and Wellness and the Honors and Scholars Program came together to host a Vols ACT for Undergrads training session. The session, which is offered to undergraduate students year-round, aimed to educate students on how to act in order to prevent sexual assault.
Kayley McMahan, lecturer and interpersonal wellness and sexual health coordinator for the Center for Health Education and Wellness, taught attendees how to follow Vols A.C.T. as active bystanders, meaning to acknowledge the situation, consider your options and then follow by taking action. This plan of action was launched in 2019 in efforts to better protect and look out for fellow members of the Volunteer community.
McMahan began the training by asking participants the simple yet complex question of how they defined harm. This helped to set the stage for the discussion of the importance of acting as a bystander, because many people do not understand when they are being harmful to others.
McMahan spoke on the importance of acting in situations of sexual assault.
“People who commit sexual violence are seeking to have power over others and to assert their control. The moral of the story is that this is not okay,” McMahan said. “How can we prevent something like this from happening? We all have the power to do so … We can do that through practicing consent and bystander intervention.”
McMahan and other members of the Center for Health Education and Wellness believe that practicing consent and being an active bystander in social situations can be crucial in preventing a person from becoming a victim of sexual assault. How and when to take these actions, however, can often be difficult to understand, especially within close, intimate relationships.
This is why McMahan explained three separate plans of action that can help with processing how to deal with a situation. These plans of action are divided into direct, distract and delegate.
Direct is best used when the assailant is a friend or acquaintance. In this course of action, the bystander simply tells the attacker that what they are doing is wrong, and that they should stop. Distract is used to distract the assailant in order to ask the victim if he or she is okay, and if they need help. Delegate is for use in groups and duties are assigned to each participating member in order to effectively act.
The event took place during Sexual Assault Awareness Month and was one of the final gatherings of the support-filled event calendar. Although the month will soon come to an end, resources and classes are always available on campus. A list of available training sessions can be found on the Title IX website.
In addition to training sessions, the Center for Health Education and Wellness offers the Vols2Vols Student Peer Education Program, which allows students to get involved in educating other students about health and wellness, with topics including interpersonal wellness, sexual health, alcohol and other drugs and general wellness.
For more information about the program, visit the Center for Health Education and Wellness’ website.
Ashley Blamey, UT’s Title IX coordinator, explained the variety of offerings that are available.
“The Office of Title IX offers year-round support for survivors, including assistance with supportive measures, assistance with reporting options and connection to on and off campus resources. A complainant can choose to make a report to the Office of Title IX at any point throughout the year, whether the respondent is affiliated with the University or not,” Blamey said.
Blamey believes that her role as Title IX coordinator has brought crucial areas of focus such as prevention, support and investigation to the Knoxville community.
During her time in the position, Blamey has worked with other members of Title IX to create the Office of Title IX, which was established in 2017, and to establish transparency in reports. Because of her efforts within the UT community, she was awarded the 2022 Volunteer Spirit Award, which is the highest honor that a staff member can receive for their outstanding work.
The members of the Office of Title IX hope to continue to provide a safe space for students, faculty and members of the Knoxville community for years to come. The office can be reached by telephone at 865-974-9600, or by email at titleix@utk.edu.
The Office of Title IX is open to suggestions, recommendations and feedback from the community, and its members are committed to continually improving their services. The office urges students to have their voices heard and contribute to positive change by participating in the anonymous Vol Voices research survey.