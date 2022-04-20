In 2019, UT began allowing alcohol sales in Neyland Stadium. This past fall, they announced that student events can allow alcohol after undergoing an approval process. Still though, the campus remains mostly “dry” as alcohol is strictly prohibited in residence halls.
Frank Cuevas, the Vice Chancellor for Student Life explained UT’s alcohol policy in a statement to The Daily Beacon.
“The University of Tennessee, Knoxville allows lawful, responsible service, possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages in compliance with federal, state and local law, and in compliance with university policies, including our Alcohol on Campus policy,” Cuevas said. “Students or student organizations that violate the Code of Conduct or the Alcohol on Campus policy are subject to disciplinary action.”
The campus itself might be alcohol-free, but anyone who has seen the Strip on the weekend knows that quite a bit of drinking takes place just a few steps from campus.
While it’s hard to gauge exactly how many students are drinking alcohol, the UTPD crime log has numerous incidents of students being cited for liquor law violations, public intoxication and driving under the influence. It is not rare for those citations to also go hand in hand with underage drinking.
Sergeant (Sgt.) John Coward, inspections unit supervisor for the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), believes underage drinking is not necessarily a new problem around campus.
“It's been like that ever since I was there 30 years ago,” Coward said. “Some things never change.”
To purchase alcohol, you must be at least 21 years of age. What that law also means to some people though, is that you just need an ID that says you’re 21 years of age.
While there is limited empirical evidence of fake IDs being used, it does not take long to see how popular they are with students and how frequently they work at establishments near campus.
A quick look through Google reviews for Uptown Bar and Grill, which recently rebranded to become “Yesterdays,” reveals that people think underage drinking was popular there.
A user named Regina Smith wrote a review saying, “... saw a lot of fresh out of high school kids in here getting hammered.” Another review by Tyler Findley said, “If you’re an attractive girl under 21 you can probably still get in here if you want to drink.”
But how does this actually work? If you have one, maybe you’ve been amazed by the ease with which you’ve used it to purchase alcohol. If you don’t, maybe you’re curious as to how students get away with it so frequently. After all, many bars have bouncers and several scan IDs to confirm authenticity.
A sophomore supply chain management major (Anonymous 1) who preferred to stay anonymous for the purpose of this article, stated that they first began using a fake ID they got from a friend with a picture that did not look like them. They were shocked by how easily it worked. Once they got a fake ID with their own picture on it, they were less shocked but still kind of surprised.
“It’s ridiculously easy to use and even has the scan functionality, which I have no idea how,” Anonymous 1 said.
As it turns out though, those scanning machines are not as complex as students afraid of getting caught might imagine.
“The thing is there are some places that you can buy fake IDs online that they are so good that they’ll actually scan,” Coward said.
Sgt. Coward explained that a vast majority of them essentially just calculate a birthday based on what’s on the card, even if it’s fake. For the extremely well-made fake IDs, making it through those machines is not necessarily a difficult task.
“The only way for someone to definitively run a license and figure out if it’s real or fake would be us running it through our NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database and checking with whatever state the license was issued from to see if it was a real license or not. Of course the only people that’s going to have access to that is law enforcement,” Coward said.
KPD conducts random compliance checks with the help of the TN Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC). Aaron Rummage, the director of legislation, policy and communication for ABC explained that the organization does randomly see how bars and restaurants are following alcohol regulations and if the establishment is popular with fake ID users.
“If we go to a restaurant and there are a lot of fake IDs, we will recheck that and work with the restaurant to require a better security plan so that fake IDs aren’t being used,” Rummage said.
Ultimately, for a business to be in the clear when it comes to punishment for serving minors is whether they are actually trying to vet the people entering the bar. With how well these IDs work and how real they look, Coward said that many times, they just want to ensure that bars are at least trying to check age.
“My office we’re not going to issue a merchant or business owner a ticket for something like that if they’re trying to do the right thing and all that,” Coward said. “These freaking fake IDs, some of them are just crazy good, and I understand the concern that a lot of business owners and managers have.”
“We tell them, ‘hey, do all that you can,’ but we understand that there is a limitation on what they can do.”
A junior economics major who has experience using a fake ID also wished to remain anonymous. They will be referred to as Anonymous 2.
Anonymous 2 described one time when they ordered two beers at a bar and the bartender opened them and set them on the bar even before checking their ID.
They think these businesses really do just have to at least look at the ID and check the birthday to be in the clear in terms of legal repercussions.
“If they check IDs and it’s a fake, that puts the blame on me or the user of the ID because they checked it and I was using a fraudulent ID,” Anonymous 2 said. “I think that’s kinda why they do it cause I know ABC has been known to bust restaurants and a lot of the Strip bars, so they'll just be checking them but I think they’re pretty lax. I think they’re just checking age to cover their butts.”
Anonymous 1 emphasized the financial side they think comes into play when businesses are looking for customers.
“As a business owner, it would be stupid to be super hard on these IDs and denying people because the fact of the matter is that these businesses are here to make money and capitalize off of our entire student body,” Anonymous 1 said. “If they rejected everyone and actually implemented measures that showed they cared about who was in and out of the bars, frankly they would shut down or barely break even.”
It’s important to note that according to Rummage, the penalty for using false identification is a class A misdemeanor with a punishment of “either a fine between $50 and $200 or a jail sentence between five and 30 days,” along with denial of driving privileges.
For merchants selling alcohol, sales to minors is also a class A misdemeanor with a punishment of almost 12 months in prison and/or a fine of $2,500.
Although underage drinking specifically with fake IDs takes place mostly off-campus, the UT’s Center for Health Education and Wellness (CHEW) is committed to focusing on risk reduction strategies to improve student wellness.
“CHEW works to equip students who choose to drink with information to do so in a safer manner,” Cuevas said. “Through CHEW's educational resources, students learn about factors that influence blood alcohol concentration, binge drinking and related risks, signs of intoxication and overdose, standard drink sizes, and risk reduction strategies.”
Sarah McCall, the alcohol & other drug coordinator at the center, recognizes the problem within the student body and prioritizes ensuring that students have access to knowledge and strategies so they can make informed decisions.
“I think the reality is, regardless of the number of policies in place, there are just often ways for students to access alcohol as underage young adults, so that’s something I keep in mind when thinking about the complexity of the issue,” McCall said.
Currently, to address alcohol use, CHEW has a pre-orientation module for incoming freshmen to complete, workshop options for organizations to host, self-assessment tools and one-on-one conversations about next steps.
McCall said if students are struggling with what they think could be alcohol use disorder, they are encouraged to use CHEW resources to evaluate their risks and connect them with other resources like counseling or community treatment centers.
This also applies to students who are underage. However, McCall did clarify that she reminds students that drinking underage often does come with legal repercussions.
“I think we don’t want our response to be punitive when students are coming to us with real concerns,” McCall said. “In my mind, it’s very important to respond in these cases with compassion and genuine support of services and next steps.”
Ultimately, despite the legal repercussions and other risks, users of fake IDs tend to rely on the ease with which these IDs work. With the state, city and university attempting to reign in the issue, it seems that depending on the establishment, it’s simply not as hard as it may look.
“When you shove all these opportunities in our faces with liquor stores and the shops and gas stations giving practically the easiest access imaginable, you’re almost tempted to take advantage and the businesses will gladly let you do it,” Anonymous 1 said.
“Students want their parties, their nicotine, their alcohol, whatever the case is and can get it without ever lifting a finger.”