The Office of Title IX hosted a town hall meeting on Sept. 12 to review the University of Tennessee’s Title IX commitment. Title IX Coordinator Ashley Blamey headed the event that featured a panel discussion by other members of the office.
Blamey covered a variety of topics in the discussion including proposed federal changes to Title IX policy that are anticipated to be ruled on in October. She also detailed the 2022 annual report statistics while explaining what the office does to help students and what students should do to help each other.
If passed, the federal changes to the Title IX policy will broaden the definition of a hostile environment and of sexual harassment. It will also eliminate the requirement of cross-examinations and live hearings and protect LGBTQ students from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender. Pregnant students will be protected from discrimination as well.
As detailed in its annual report, the goal of the office is to “prevent sexual misconduct, relationship violence, stalking, and retaliation before they happen.” The office is also focused on educating the community and getting people involved in prevention efforts.
“The most conservative data supports a 2-3% minimum prevalence rate of this type of violence in any community, so in our community a 2-3% prevalence rate would be 850 cases,” Blamey said. “If I said, ‘Welcome to the University of Tennessee, this year 850 people are going to be hit by a bus... that would not be an orientation sales pitch. When you think about it from that perspective you would have a lot of questions because you would want to solve the problem.”
According to the annual report, in 2022, 396 concerns were brought to the Office of Title IX. Of those concerns, 165 involved alleged prohibited conduct committed by a university student that violated university policy. This is a slight rise compared to 133 reports in 2021 and 132 in 2020. 109 reports involved sexual misconduct, 28 involved dating/domestic abuse and the other 28 involved stalking. Sexual misconduct includes sexual harassment, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
One of the biggest campaigns that the Office of Title IX pushes is the Vols ACT Campaign. ACT is an acronym that stands for acknowledge the situation, consider your options and take action. Dr. Laura Bryant, deputy Title IX coordinator for prevention, training and evaluation, detailed how to sign up for Vols ACT training with the Center for Health Education & Wellness (CHEW).
“CHEW is responsible for giving Vols ACT training for undergraduate students,” Bryant said. “If somebody wants to sign up for training in the graduate student population, faculty or staff, that’s done by the Office of Title IX.”
The explosive growth of the population on campus has had a major impact on many things within the university and the Office of Title IX is committed to making sure it is prepared for a possible influx of reports.
“We are constantly evaluating what makes sense,” Blamey said. “We added a GA position last year which has been a big help. It’s something that we have to watch continually. I think that all the areas across the board are doing the same thing. We’re all evaluating and as the population shows us what they’re doing I think that the university has to continue to respond to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.