Fifty years ago, President Richard Nixon signed Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 into effect. According to the United States Department of Justice, the purpose of Title IX reads as follows:
“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation, in be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
On many college campuses across the country, there have been Offices of Title IX created for students to access the necessary resources and assistance regarding sex-based offenses. In Aug. 2017, a Title IX office was created at the University of Tennessee, and it has been providing support, resources and training to the UT community ever since.
Ashley Blamey, UT’s Title IX coordinator, discussed what the office’s purpose is on UT’s campus.
“... the university established the Office of Title IX to provide a comprehensive community approach to our Title IX responsibility,” Blamey said. “Each year the Office of Title IX publishes an Annual Report. Since the establishment of the office, our goals are to support transparency, increase awareness, highlight the work of our campus and community partners and ensure ongoing accountability. Our responsibility to the community is to show our work.”
As Blamey mentioned, the Office of Title IX’s Sexual Misconduct, Relationship Violence, Stalking and Retaliation Annual Report can be accessed by anyone. This title of the report gives more insight into the purpose of the office, and what exactly they have to offer.
With descriptions available on their website, Blamey said that UT’s Office of Title IX Commitment is “grounded in the social ecological model … (and) emphasizes five key areas.” These areas include Policy, Prevention and Education, Supportive Measures, Investigation and Resolution and Patterns and Trends.
“Our goal is to prevent Sexual Harassment — including Sexual Assault, Dating Violence, Domestic Violence and Stalking — Sexual Exploitation and Retaliation before they happen,” Blamey said regarding the commitment of Prevention and Education.
Meanwhile, Blamey explained the office’s thought process behind the key area of Investigation and Resolution.
“Our commitments to due process, campus safety and encouraging reporting guide how we investigate and resolve reports,” Blamey said.
When it comes to reporting incidents to the Office of Title IX, the process is actually quite simple, and the staff can help students every step of the way.
Students need only contact the office either by phone, at 865-974-9600, or by email, at titleix@utk.edu. Whether something has happened to the student themselves or to a friend, they can contact the office “even if (they) are not sure of what next steps (they) might want to take,” according to Blamey.
“We can talk through the options generally or specific to the situation. Students who contact us decide how much information to share,” Blamey said. “Our goal is to make sure you know your rights, reporting options and supportive resources. If you decide to file a formal complaint, we will walk through the process and assist you in completing a formal complaint.”
Sometimes things may not always be cut and dry when it comes to reporting an incident, though. There can be confusion about which incidents to report, and whether to report them to the police, to the Office of Title IX or elsewhere. Blamey said that students should not be worried when it comes to reporting an incident — they need only take the first step and report it to someone.
“I always say — there is no wrong door. If you need help and aren’t sure where to go, we can talk through it. If it is not something we can address, we will find the right place. Generally speaking we address sex-based discrimination, needs for pregnant students and sex-based violence — sexual assault, domestic and dating violence and stalking,” Blamey said.
It can be frightening reporting an incident. While all it takes is that step of telling someone, this can be a terribly daunting step to take. Title IX Coordinator for Support Sarah Thomas offered reassurance for those looking to take this step.
“I want every student to know that talking with us does not predetermine next steps. Your involvement is always your choice,” Thomas said.
“Our job is to ensure you know what is available to you. Some students choose to receive supportive measures only. Some students prefer to connect with a community resource like the Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee. Some students want to file a complaint with the university and others want to report it to the police. All of those options are available and we are here to help.”
Along with being a safe space to report sex-based offenses, the Office of Title IX has several programs and training opportunities for anyone interested.
Deputy Title IX Coordinator for Prevention, Training and Evaluation Laura Bryant discussed these offerings at UT.
“Both Title IX and the Center for Health Education and Wellness (CHEW) provide programming and training across these issues. The three most requested training by the Office of Title IX are mandatory reporter training for employees, VOLS A.C.T. active bystander training for faculty, staff and graduate students and sexual harassment prevention training,” Bryant said. “The (CHEW) provides programs focused on consent, healthy relationships and active bystander for students.”
As for what these training sessions might entail, they are each based on the needs of the group who requested them and the group’s specific role(s) at the university, according to Bryant. For the highly requested VOLS A.C.T. active bystander training, this stands for, “VOLS Acknowledge the situation, Consider their options and Take action.”
“The one-hour training prepares students, faculty and staff to respond if they see a concern. Our biggest resource in creating a safe community is our people,” Bryant said. “We need active bystanders in all of the places and spaces on campus and in our community.”
To schedule a VOLS A.C.T. training, check it out on the CHEW’s website under the “Request Programs & Materials” tab. Other training, discussing topics such as consent and alcohol education, can also be found here.
For those looking for a complete list of training sessions offered by the Office of Title IX, this can be found under the “Training” tab of UT’s Title IX website. People can also reach out to Bryant herself via email for specific training or programming requests at lbryant7@utk.edu.
Thomas also mentioned the support resources available to students through the office, which can be accessed even if someone decides not to report the incident to law enforcement or to file a formal complaint through the university.
According to Thomas, these resources include but are not confined to the following:
“Informing you of your rights; issuing a mutual no-contact directive between the complainant and respondent, which prohibits both parties from having verbal, physical or written contact with each other for a definite or indefinite period of time; providing referrals for medical and counseling services; exploring changes in class schedules, including adjustments so that you and the respondent do not share the same classes; support in reporting to law enforcement (criminal process).”
For anyone who has experienced or is currently experiencing sex-based offenses, these resources are readily available. Those affected need only take that first step.
At this time, the Office of Title IX is distributing a survey to the UT community entitled “Vol Voices.” This research survey is gauging campus experiences and perceptions related to sexual misconduct and is completely anonymous and confidential.
“In all of our work we try to tailor it to our community. The Vol Voices survey is about understanding the experiences and perceptions of students, faculty and staff at UTK. We ask that you take the survey; we need the voice of all Vols,” Bryant said.
The survey runs from April 1 to May 10 and can be accessed on their website here. Thirty VolCard gift cards are being offered for those who complete the survey — the earlier it is completed, the higher the value of the gift card — with five gift cards being awarded each week.