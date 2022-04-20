According to alarms.org, Knoxville is one of the 10 least safe cities in Tennessee, with crime rates comparable to Chattanooga and Kingsport.
In an effort to keep citizens informed and aware, UTPD and the Knoxville Police Department (KPD) have established resources to promote transparency and awareness.
The UTK crime log is a tool for staying informed about crimes on the UT campus in the past 60 days and is organized in different categories: a description and date of the incident description, the date and time it was reported to UTPD, the incident number, the location of the incident — these can even be residence halls on campus — the name and addresses of those arrested (though this is not always listed) and the disposition, including an update column.
Signed in 1990, the Clery Act requires universities to disclose crimes that are committed on campus, including crimes of sexual violence. This act provides students and those involved with universities to have more transparency around the crimes happening on and near campus, according to the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) website. This is what requires UT to have an up-to-date and transparent crime log.
The most common crimes on the 60-day UTK crime log are sexual crimes, like harassment, and drug and alcohol charges, such as liquor law violations and underage consumption. However, other common crimes include assault, vandalism and theft.
Here are some statistics for the month of April, as of April 18:
There were 46 incidents reported so far this month. Of those, 18 were related to theft or burglary and nine were related to assault. The rest were scattered amongst categories including alcohol and drug charges, vandalism and weapons laws violations.
For example, the most recent crime reported to the UTK crime log occurred on Sunday, April 17, near Cumberland Avenue. According to the incident report, a man was arrested for DUI first offense, violation of implied consent, simple possession casual exchange and confiscation.
KPD deals with crimes that happen in Knoxville and the surrounding areas, which sometimes includes UT. It’s rare, but KPD will become involved in serious cases and crimes at UT, as well as in Fort Sanders.
The best ways to stay updated with KPD and active crimes, as well as missing persons, is to look at KPD’s Twitter, @Knoxville_PD. However, there are two other resources that are exceedingly helpful to stay informed, the Community Crime Map and Crime Insight.
The Community Crime Map is an interactive map that users can search by date and area to see what crimes have been committed around Knoxville and when. The map can also be set to different dates and times, which will show crimes in a specific year, and also by type of crime.
Crime Insight is a database that lists crimes committed in the state of Tennessee. There are options to filter by both city and county, as well as region — East, Middle, West. Here, users can see all crimes committed by category, and the categories given are a wide variety. There’s even a category just covering heroin and fentanyl.
Whether living on campus or in a Knoxville neighborhood, it’s important to stay informed, stay aware and above all, stay safe.