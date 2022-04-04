On the first week of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a Clery compliance report sent to the campus community reported an incident of aggravated assault and fondling and reinforced the fact that eight out of 10 sexual assaults are committed by an offender known to the victim.
On Monday, April 4 at around 3 p.m., a student reported to a campus security official that they had been grabbed and touched without their consent by a person known to them in a residence hall on the west side of campus in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, April 3.
The safety notice reported that the student had declined a police report at this time.
The notice encouraged community members to report any and all suspicious activity to the police as soon as they are aware of it and pointed to statistics about sexual assault.
As the Office of Title IX celebrates the 50th anniversary of federal protections from Title IX, the notice used the office’s language around the importance of consent.
“Consent is an active agreement to participate. It is important to communicate during sexual encounters as consent can be withdrawn at any time,” the report said.
Those concerned for campus safety can look into LiveSafe, the campus public safety app, as well as monitoring the UT Crime Log. The Clery Act requires colleges to disclose crime reports and statistics in the interest of public safety.