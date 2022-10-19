On Wednesday, Oct. 19, a Clery compliance report informed the campus community of a reported sexual assault that took place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the UT vs. Alabama football game.
The safety notice reported that the incident was reported to the Campus Security Authority (CSA), and was not reported to the UT Police Department.
The reporting student and their group of friends were groped nonconsensually as they walked to their seats.
The student also reported seeing other individuals being assaulted within the same section. The CSA has received multiple reports of this nature in recent days.
Clery Compliance urges students to report incidents that they find concerning.
“If you see something that doesn't look right or makes you feel concerned, please report that,” the email said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.