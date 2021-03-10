On Wednesday morning, the Clery Compliance sent out an email with information regarding a burglary and assault that occurred on Tuesday night.
At 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, UT Housing staff told the UT Police Department that there was an assault and burglary in Stokely Residence Hall around 8 p.m.
A witness at the event said their roommate answered their dorm room door and was “immediately assaulted by one male, while three to four other males entered the residence and went to another room in the apartment where it was believed they took items belonging to the victim.”
Both the witness and victim said that they did not know the identities of the suspects, and although officers attempted to gain further information about the incident from the victim, the individual refused to discuss it with police.
The Clery Compliance advised students to always check their door before answering and to avoid propping doors open to ensure that other individuals cannot enter behind them.
They also encouraged students to report incidents immediately if they are victims of crimes so that appropriate action can be taken.
Students can call UTPD at 865-974-3111 to report a crime or report it on the LiveSafe app.