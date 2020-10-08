According to a Clery Compliance report on the morning of Oct. 8, there has been a series of motor vehicle thefts and burglaries at the University of Tennessee.
During the last two weeks, the UT Police Department has been investigating these occurrences.
There have been four vehicle thefts since the end of September, and three of these thefts were Jeeps.
Meanwhile, the UT Police Department has had reports of at least 10 vehicle burglaries, and most of these thefts and burglaries have occurred in parking garages.
UTPD offered some helpful tips to prevent these thefts and burglaries from occurring, such as locking your car, avoiding leaving the vehicle while it is running, removing valuables from plain view and taking your keys with you when leaving the vehicle.
If you see any suspicious activity in or around a parking garage or parking lot, UTPD asks that you call them at 865-974-3114 or to email them at utpolice@utk.edu.