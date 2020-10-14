A Clery Compliance report sent out Wednesday afternoon said that a carjacking occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in the G-12 parking garage on UT’s campus.
A female student reported to UTPD that as she was walking to her vehicle Tuesday night, she saw a group of people surrounding the center stairwell of the parking garage.
As the student arrived at her vehicle, she reported that a female from the group approached her. The female individual asked the student for a ride, but in the midst of this, a man from the group pulled the student out of her vehicle.
The entire group then entered the student’s vehicle, a Toyota Yaris, and left the parking garage through the White Avenue entrance/exit.
Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle leave through this entrance/exit, turn right and drive the wrong way on White Avenue. The group then headed north on 17th Street.
According to the reports from the victim and the witnesses, this was the last sighting of the carjackers.
The report details that the student was not physically harmed during the incident and the group did not show or use any weapons. The individuals in the group are still unknown at the time of this report, but they were described as a group of individuals under the age of 18 and wearing athletic clothing.
UTPD urges students that if they experience a situation similar to this to trust their instincts and to try to drive away if already in the vehicle. However, the student’s safety is more important than the vehicle.
UTPD suggests that students do not worry about being rude if someone approaches their vehicle and to keep car windows rolled up and doors locked.
If you see any suspicious activity in or near a parking garage, call UTPD at 865-974-3114 or email them at utpolice@utk.edu.