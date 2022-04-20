UT’s campus, as well as the surrounding area, has suffered an onslaught of car burglaries, vehicle thefts and theft of vehicle parts this past semester. According to multiple UTPD 60 day crime log reports, there have been 26 incidents of burglary or theft involving a vehicle between Feb. 2 and April 14 of this year.
While Fort Sanders has long had the reputation of being an unsafe part of town, no part of the student populated area seems to be exempt from these crimes. Incidents have been found both in Fort Sanders and on campus within the crime log.
UT senior Hallie Edwards is a resident of Fort Sanders, and one of the individuals who had her vehicle stolen in January of this semester.
“My first reaction was that it was a joke since I found out through text. When I actually went out there and saw my car gone, I was very panicked and angry,” Edwards said.
Edwards quickly called the police department as well as the Knox Management System to file a report and inquire about any surveillance footage. However, she was met with some unpleasant news.
“When I called the Knox management system, they began going through the video footage, and it just so happened that when it was taken, the cameras in the garage were down, so there wasn't any evidence of my car being taken,” Edwards said.
Edwards’ vehicle was finally found several miles away from campus, being driven by an unlikely suspect who, despite an escape attempt, was finally caught by the authorities.
“About three days later my car was found driving near the Farragut area. It was being driven by a young boy who tried running from the police,” Edwards said.
Edwards' car was eventually recovered, however, the vehicle was totaled and required a replacement due to the extensive damage.
“When I finally got my car back, multiple things had been stolen, the seats were ripped and there was tons of exterior damage,” Edwards said.
Many students like Edwards have a desire for more extensive protection for their cars. Limited parking on campus as well as the high crime rate of Fort Sanders creates a dangerous concoction, forcing students to leave their cars in unsafe areas further from their personal residences and school buildings.
“Many people are parking on the street because there is not enough parking for those who actually live on campus. In the Fort, there is only street parking unless you live in an apartment complex, and even then it’s still limited,” Edwards said.
Mac Griffin, a UT sophomore, shared his concerns regarding the safety of his vehicle during his previous time living on campus and his current residence in the Fort.
“I just get worried because it seems like anyone's car could be broken (into), whether it’s in a garage or in a driveway right next to someone's house. It just sort of feels like there really isn't much anyone can do to stop it,” Griffin said.
Despite the frequent thefts, there are some steps that can be taken to further ensure the safety of your vehicle. The UT police offered tips on March 22 of this year in an email statement to students, staff and faculty regarding the frequent catalytic converters being stolen from cars on and around campus.
Some of the tips included parking in well-lit areas or lots, parking in a garage if possible and parking close to a building entrance, sidewalks or roadways where your vehicle is more visible to the public.
While the converter thefts are believed by the UTPD to be caused by the rising price of metal materials palladium and platinum, these tips can be used by anyone wishing to keep their car safe.