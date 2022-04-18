According to UTPD, the unscheduled emergency alarm that disrupted class on Monday morning in the Humanities and Social Sciences building was accidentally triggered by a member of the custodial staff.
The alarm suddenly went off in the middle of a class period, clearing the full building and leaving students and faculty to stand outside and question whether to wait or dismiss class for the day.
The alarm ended after around 10 minutes, and students and faculty who had not yet left the HSS Plaza or surrounding areas filed back in to finish class.
While the alarm was not the result of a true emergency, students, staff and faculty concerned about future alarms or who wish to report an emergency or suspicious activity can find contact numbers of the UT Emergency Management webpage.