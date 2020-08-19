With classes resuming and students, faculty and staff returning to campus this fall, many are wondering about how to properly social distance themselves and stay safe in the backdrop of a global pandemic.
Spencer Gregg, director of the Student Health Center, went over a number of key preventative measures that he recommends the campus community follows and keeps in mind as they work to stay safe and healthy this fall.
“Students can protect themselves and protect others by following the habits listed in the Volunteer Commitment,” Gregg said.
Some of the measures included in the Volunteer Commitment are:
- Wearing a mask on campus as instructed, including in classrooms.
- Washing hands frequently with soap and water, and using hand sanitizer.
- Practicing social distancing and following protective guidelines when social distancing is not possible.
- Acting quickly to follow instructions for testing and contact tracing.
- Monitoring personal health and following medical instructions.
- Following instructions for cleaning and hygiene on campus.
Gregg stressed that many of these steps ought to be followed both on and off-campus.
“It is especially important that students understand that they need to follow prevention habits not just on campus but off campus, too,” Gregg said. “Wear masks as directed off campus and be mindful of social distancing at restaurants, parties, bars, stores and events. There are plenty of ways to have fun and hang out with friends while staying out of big crowds and wearing masks when needed.”
Gregg also explained that for this semester to be a safe and successful one, students, faculty and staff need to be responsible for their own personal health and wellbeing.
This means that campus community members need to check their health daily and stay in if they feel sick. They can use the daily health self-screening form, which is available online at selfscreen.utk.edu or through the Tennessee app. If a student is advised to self-isolate, it’s important that they complete the university’s self-isolation form.
Amber Williams, vice provost for Student Success, seconded Gregg’s emphasis on completing daily health self-checks and explained that students who feel sick and end up self-isolating will have a number of resources available to them.
“If a student’s self-isolation or health condition could affect their ability to participate in classes, I recommend they communicate with their instructors right away,” Williams said. “Instructors will have options for self-isolated students such as participating remotely through Zoom at the regular class time, or viewing course content and completing assignments on their own time. Our goal is to make sure the need to self-isolate is not a barrier to an education at UT.”
For its part, the UTK administration, in partnership with faculty, staff and health professionals, has been working tirelessly over the summer on a number of initiatives aimed at preparing the UTK campus for returning and new students this fall.
In addition to introducing hybrid and online classes to reduce overcrowding on campus and allow for social distancing, UTK has also mandated wearing facial coverings on campus and the university will provide coverings to all students. Signage and physical barriers have also been added to help ensure social distancing.
Gregg elaborated on some of the other initiatives and changes instituted.
“Enhanced cleaning is in effect across campus. Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout campus. We are installing touchless faucets, encouraging touchless transactions and adding mobile ordering for food,” Gregg said. “We have waived the requirement for first-year students to live on campus to reduce the number of students in residence halls.”
Ultimately, students coming back to campus will see a lot of new changes and preventative measures, and they will also play a big role in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, washing hands, following social distancing and monitoring their health.