Students and faculty alike have been waiting for a break this semester. Thanksgiving cannot come soon enough, but before enjoying the good food and better times this upcoming break, it’s likely that many people will have to endure travel. So, here are nine travel tips to help you along the journey!
Pack ahead of time
It’s easy to leave packing to the last moment because there is so much else to do. Sometimes, it can be easy to say “I’ll do this in the morning” or “I’ll do that after class,” but it ends up being a burden when the last minute comes.
The solution to this is hard to hear because it’s the truth, but can be helpful to pack ahead of time. When there is a free moment or when it crosses your mind, take some time to pack your suitcase or duffel bag. This can be done in smaller increments, too, especially if you’re taking a lot home. Pack clothes one day, then miscellaneous items the next. Continue this cycle until you are completely packed.
Completing this task ahead of time will help to alleviate some of the stress of traveling.
Figure out routes and alternate routes (especially if your GPS goes through some spotty areas)
In the modern world, typing an address into Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze is the norm. It’s typically left at that — the route is prepared and nothing could ever go wrong — until it does. Maybe your service drops in the middle of nowhere and your app crashes or maybe you take a wrong turn and your app doesn’t reload, but these issues are completely plausible, especially if you’re traveling in a remote area.
In this case, you should look at the routes beforehand and learn the streets. Taking the highway is easy enough, but which highway do you take? Maybe you assume that you are going North, so you take the exit onto 295 towards Lexington when you’re meant to take 81 North towards Bristol, or 81 North to 40 East towards Asheville.
While there is typically service around United States interstates, it is a good idea to know your general route home.
Leave early
Here’s a pro-tip: if you’re able to be a morning person, be a morning person. Wake up early and leave before seven in the morning. That’s simply not possible for some people, but an early start can be extremely helpful for those who can wake up early.
You’ll get at least an hour of travel time in before you meet school and work traffic, depending on which day you travel. Since Thanksgiving is always on a Thursday, it is unlikely that you will see as much work and school traffic as usual, but you will meet holiday traffic instead.
If you leave this early, it will just be you, others who are brave enough to travel way before they’re meant to wake up and the truck drivers who’ve had a very long night. You’ll even get to see the sunrise as you drive!
Bring some caffeine
If you get highway drowsy, it’s a good idea to bring a coffee or energy drink along with you on the drive. If you are unable to get caffeine in Knoxville, then stop for some caffeine along the way. It doesn’t have to be good coffee or a high class energy drink. Gas station coffee can sometimes be the best coffee a person has ever tasted, and it’s just as effective as Starbucks or Dunkin’.
That being said, if you’re so drowsy that you cannot stay awake, it is best if you wait to drive so that you can ensure the safety of yourself and those around you.
Download music or podcasts beforehand
If you have a long drive, good music is a necessity. Singing will help keep you awake because you’re engaged with the world around you, not just staring at the horizon and staying in one lane for hours at a time.
That being said, you don’t want to have random pauses between songs because they’re taking forever to load. An easy solution to this issue is to download music or podcasts ahead of time. Spotify has a student discount for $4.99/month — your first month is free — so take advantage of that if you haven’t already.
Look for the lowest gas price you can find, and if you think it’s not going to go any lower, stop there to fill up
With gas prices rising dramatically since the beginning of 2020, everyone is always looking for the lowest price they can find when they need to fill up their tank.
When you get low on gas and think the price can’t get any lower than what you’re seeing on the price advertisement, it’s worth your while to stop. Plus, if you do see something lower after your tank is full, you can always hit that gas station on the way back to Knoxville.
Avoid getting food at high-volume times
If the journey is long for you, then there’s a good chance you’ll want to pick up food along the way. This can double as a bathroom break or a time to fill up on gas as well as getting nourishment.
To make your trip more efficient, avoid restaurants from 12-1 p.m. and from 5:45-7 p.m. These are the busiest times for food service, so unless you have the time to wait 30 minutes for food, put off your stop until after these times.
Remember to keep time zones and flight procedures in mind
It feels self-explanatory, but people forget about timezones all the time. Don’t tell your parents you’re arriving at 1 p.m. EST if you live in PT and you’ll actually arrive at 10 a.m.
If you’re flying, get to the airport earlier than you normally would. Go full on dad mode and arrive three hours early. It can also be a good idea to print your boarding pass. Sometimes around the holidays, websites have a hard time loading in airports due to so many people on the bandwidth. It’s better to be over prepared than to get caught in a tough situation.
Avoid road rage and drive safely
Everyone is trying to get somewhere during the holiday season. You don’t want to make any enemies on the road. Just enjoy yourself and if someone cuts you off, keep yourself in check. Just stay in your lane and be less aggressive on the road.
It can be tempting to speed on the interstate when you get a chance. If you must speed, try to avoid going more than 10 miles an hour over the speed limit. Speeding can result in tickets that will not be a fun addition to your Thanksgiving travels.
Keep these tips in mind as you plan your travels for the next week. Good luck!
