Halloween is an exciting time when people dress up and candy is involved, but if you are a college student it often revolves around partying. With this element of Halloween, it is important, especially in today’s climate, to stay safe during this month and especially on the night of. Here are a few tips to aid in doing so.
Be Alert
Our surroundings are what ground us to our experiences, so it is important to be alert of where you are on Halloween. If you are at a party, be aware of everything going on, including what you are drinking and how much. If there is suspicious behavior, assess the situation and seek help if needed.
If you are operating a vehicle, pay extra attention to the road. There is an increase in accidents when partying is involved, especially on and around Cumberland Ave. Make an emergency plan of action before you go out. This planning ensures that you can be alert and also have a call to action if you need to protect yourself in any situation.
Travel in a Group
The number one rule when going out is to always have a buddy system or group. If you are alone, let people know where it is you will be going. If you see a friend go off with a stranger, check in on them and the person.
It can be helpful to pin a name to a face, that way you know exactly what is going on with that friend, and then you can enjoy yourself. If you are wanting to leave, make a plan with your buddy or group and make arrangements for how all of you will get home, if not together.
Do Not Drive
Most college students will be at a party of some kind on Halloween. If that is the case, simply use an app such as Uber or Lyft rather than drive home intoxicated. It is better to pay the money than to put anyone at risk.
Outline your travel plans before going out. That way everything is already prepared and you will not have to worry about it later when you are out, tired and possibly intoxicated.
Make Sure Your Phone Is Fully Charged
Oftentimes, people go out without a fully charged phone because they did not have time to charge it or they forgot. Halloween is especially a night you do not want to not have a dead phone.
If you go out and run into a problem, it is necessary to have communication with people. Communication is key to helping assure us that we will have access to help, so it is important to have a fully charged phone. For those who are concerned about this issue, Amazon sells a portable charger for $9.89.
Don’t Go Somewhere You Don’t Know
It is okay to say no to going to a person’s party or apartment if you do not feel comfortable doing so. If you do not know where something is or who will be there, then simply don’t go. It is better to have a good time in places where you have feelings of safety than to go somewhere you don’t know and run into an issue.
