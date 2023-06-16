UTPD charged 19-year-old Robert Bryson Scott with two felony counts of sexual battery-fondling after incidents that occurred Sunday on campus.
On June 11, Scott, of New Tazewell, Tennessee ran up to two separate individuals at separate times and grabbed their butts before running away, triggering a campus safety notice that detailed the events. According to UTPD, Scott is not a student and has no affiliation with UT.
The Clery compliance notice, which was issued to the campus community, stated that one of the incidents occurred near the RecSports parking lot and the other occurred near Andy Holt Avenue and UT Drive. Both incidents happened around noon and were reported to UTPD.
"Following these incidents, and with the work of the UTPD Criminal Investigation Division, Scott was identified and warrants for his arrest were obtained," UTPD said in a statement on Facebook.
According to UTPD, Scott was taken into custody by Union County authorities under the UTPD warrants and was booked into the Knox County Detention Center.
In the event of an emergency on campus, Vols can contact UT Police at 865-974-3111. The non-emergency phone number is 865-974-3114.
Clery safety notices also encourage students to reach out to the Office of Title IX for information on how to report incidents.
