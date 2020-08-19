Tuesday night, the Rock was spray painted with the words “75+ positive cases” and “Their blood is on your hands, admin.” The sidewalk near the Rock was painted with an arrow facing toward the structure and the phrases “We want hazard pay” and “Welcome back,” the latter of which was accompanied with a smiley face. Two images of this paint on the Rock surfaced on social media platform Reddit on Wednesday afternoon.
The spray paint was applied on top of paint handprints from the Student Government Association’s annual Slap the Rock event on Tuesday night, during which students coated their hands in paint and applied their handprints to the Rock. The exact time the photographs were captured is not mentioned in the Reddit post, although they appear to have been taken at night.
The Rock has since been covered up with white paint and the words “#FreeCadeMays” and “Let students in Neyland,” although the words sprayed in red paint on the sidewalk are still visible.
There are currently 97 active COVID-19 cases in the UT community, with 355 people in self-isolation.