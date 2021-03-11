On Wednesday, March 10, Riona MacNamara, a senior staff technical writer at Google, spoke to students at UT at a virtual event co-hosted by UT’s Creative Writing Club and Honey Magazine.
While MacNamara is now a senior technical writer, it is not the job that she has always done.
She first got a degree in English and then went to law school. From there, she went into traditional book publishing, and it was not until she worked for multiple publishing companies that she decided to transition to Microsoft. She then worked for Amazon before settling into her technical writing role at Google.
“One of my favorite things to do is to talk about technical writing to people, especially because I came upon it by accident. I stumbled onto something that I am passionate about, but I would have never ever have conceived this career to begin with,” MacNamara said.
Some of the students at the event related to being called to a job they did not expect to be at. This was especially vocalized by Emma Hudson, UT senior majoring in English, editor in chief of Honey Magazine and president of UT’s Creative Writing Club. She felt a connection with MacNamara as she too feels as though she never sought technical writing, yet she is finding her way towards it.
“I, myself, am being recruited into technical writing and it’s really interesting that you said it was an unexpected thing, because I’m definitely in similar shoes. Just being in creative writing and rhetoric, I was not expecting technical writing to be my route,” Hudson said.
When it comes to what a technical writer is, MacNamara had her own interpretation of the profession, as she said a lot of people misjudge it.
“People say what we do is write documentation, but I don’t think that is what we do. I think what we actually do is connect things. We connect users to the information they need. We connect different parts of systems to other parts,” MacNamara said.
“Technical writers are the key link between engineers, project managers, marketing, developer advocates as well as developers and users. It’s this narrative that we build around a product that supports our users. This is what ties together many vital, but very desperate, parts of the system.”
During the event, MacNamara also spoke about the process to become a technical writer. She pointed out that an important characteristic of a good technical writer is to be resourceful. As she was explaining the importance of this quality in technical writers, she emphasized a crucial thing for new technical writers to learn.
“One of the things that I think is really important, and I tell people who are new to the role, just don’t be afraid of asking stupid questions. It is our job to ask the stupid questions so the users don’t have to. So, that is a very liberating realization that I had early on,” MacNamara said.
MacNamara also shared that there are technical writing internships and jobs available at Google, as this is a growing career path, and can be done anywhere around the world. In fact, diversity is one of the things MacNamara mentioned about her own work experience.
“One of the things that’s really clear when I look at people in my workplace is that the diversity of backgrounds is incredible,” MacNamara said.
“Increasingly we are seeing some newer career people coming from specific technical writing courses, but we have former magicians — literally — formal musicians, lawyers, software engineers ... people come to this career from all sorts of different paths, and I think that is why they enrich it. The diversity in viewpoints and experience is really important to hear.”