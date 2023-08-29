Yesterday afternoon, Ray’s Place announced the passing of the longtime restaurant owner Raymond “Ray” Mowery. Ray’s Place is a hidden gem tucked away on The Hill. Those who frequent Ray’s Place know that the food is great, but it's the heart of the staff that keeps them coming back.
Ray's Place originally started as a snack shop in 1942 but became an eatery under Mowery's ownership in 1987. Mowery was the heart and soul behind the business. He would welcome customers with open arms and provide them with a sense of comfort and a delicious meal.
The passing of Mowery comes as a shock to many alumni and current students — many of those touched by Mowery shared their condolences and sweet stories over Facebook.
“My husband and I were regulars in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Our son is a freshman at UT this year and we introduced him to Ray this summer. Ray told him to never go hungry — even if he didn't have any money, to come in and eat and they'd work the details out later. He stopped by today to say hello and grab a bite and wondered why you were closed,” Cheri Whitehead Clavier said in a Facebook comment.
Mowery prioritized people. He was adamant about creating connections with students and providing laughter where he could.
“I spent most of my junior and senior year at Ray’s. Mr. Ray and his humor will always be a special memory to me during my time on Rocky Top,” Peyton Whitehead said in a Facebook comment.
Mowery devoted his life to his work and vowed to show up for the UT community as long as he could.
“So as long as I’m physically able to do it, I plan on being right here and dedicating myself. . . to give you students the best food that I can,” Mowery told The Daily Beacon in an interview in 2019.
Ray’s Place is temporarily closed to honor the family as they organize arrangements. Mowery’s children will carry on the legacy of their father as the restaurant is now under their ownership.
Ray’s Place will always embody the bright spirit and witty personality of Mowery.
