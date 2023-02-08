On Feb. 8-9, 2023, the University of Tennessee will host Project Life Movement for a swabbing event on Pedestrian Walkway. Project Life Movement is a nonprofit organization that was started over thirty years ago with the sole purpose of getting healthy, diverse college students to join the stem cell and bone marrow registry.
Both stem cells and bone marrow donations are used to fight types of blood cancer like leukemia, lymphoma and sickle cell anemia. Once a person has gone through oral medication, chemotherapy and radiation, and none of these options have cured the illness or put the person into remission, then their oncologist will recommend a stem cell or bone marrow transplant.
This transplant provides the sick person with a chance to replace their cancerous cells with healthy ones, hopefully treating their cancer.
In theory, the easiest way to get a match would be the family of the individual, but according to Ann Henegar, the Executive Director of Project Life Movement, the family is only a match to the sick person twenty percent of the time. If the family is not a match, then doctors will turn to the global registry for donors and look for a match.
“The best donors are between 18 and 35 years of age, so where do you go to find young, healthy, diverse people?” Henegar said. “You go to a college campus.”
In 2018, PLM held a swabbing event on Liberty University’s campus and one of their women’s basketball players, Keyen Green, who is now earning her doctorate at UT and was on the Lady Vols basketball team from 2020-2022, became a match. Green went on to donate her stem cells.
“It’s a great cause to donate to because not many people can say that they’ve saved a life and through this program, you are directly affecting another person’s life. I think it’s extremely important specifically for minorities to get into the registry,” Green said.
The reason it is important for minorities to get on the registry is because a donation can only be given from a person who is of the same ethnic profile as the patient.
“Let’s say it’s a Black woman that is sick,” Green said, “Only a Black woman can donate the stem cells or bone marrow to be able to help her. So if there aren’t enough Black women in the registry, then that person doesn’t have anybody to rely on for a match.”
“Diversity is so important,” Henegar said. “African Americans and Pan-Asians and Multicultural and Latinos are woefully underrepresented on the registry. We need to get more of all groups on the registry so that everybody has an equal chance of finding their match.”
With the intention of growing the registry, the first swabbing event at UT occurred. It was on Feb. 1, 2022 and close to 400 people were swabbed and added to the registry.
One of these people is Margaret Marando, a junior architecture student at UT who is also a member of the Lady Vols Swim Team. When involved with Vol Leaders last year, Marando signed up to volunteer for the swabbing event. Because she was already there, she swabbed her cheek and expected nothing to come of it.
Then, she was contacted by the Gift of Life foundation, saying she was a potential match for a four year old boy with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
“I got a call, I got a text, I got an email, I got another email though my school email, I got an Instagram DM, I got a Facebook message, and a letter to my house.” Marando said, “All of these said that I could be a match for this little boy. I talked to my coach, my trainer, and the doctor for athletics, and gave my blood to determine if I was actually a match.”
Marando ended up being a match and donated her bone marrow so that the little boy could live. She went to Boston for the procedure, completely funded by the Gift of Life organization.
“There was no question about it,” Marando said. “It took me out of the water for six weeks, but the negative impact on me was miniscule compared to the positive impact that it was going to have on the boy’s life and his parents’ life.”
The swabbing event on Wednesday and Thursday will take place on Ped Walkway near the Student Union, weather permitting. Swabbing will take five or six minutes and it is done completely by yourself. None of the volunteers will be swabbing your cheeks for you.
“If everyone in the world got on the registry, everyone who needs a match would get a match. It would save so many lives,” Marando said.
If you are looking to volunteer to help with the event, you can follow this link and sign up for any of the slots that are available.
If you have time or any questions, it is encouraged that you come to the event. You could save a life.
