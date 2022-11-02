The College of Arts and Sciences has appointed Professor RJ Hinde as the new interim dean to aid current Dean Theresa Lee as she prepares for retirement from her position.
Hinde has been a University of Tennessee faculty member for 28 years. He is a member of the chemistry department and is currently the Vice Provost of Academic Affairs. He also served as the associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences for seven years.
John Zomchick, UT provost and senior vice chancellor, thinks Hinde will excel in the position.
“RJ has always been an advisor because I trust his judgment,” Zomchick said. “He thinks deeply about things so it’s knowledge, experience and judgment.”
Lee noted her main points of advice for Hinde.
“Every graduate has a unique combination of courses that reflect their goals and passions, and that will support a more engaged and fuller life,” said Lee in a statement to The Daily Beacon. “The next dean needs to appreciate this, support it and allow it to flourish.”
Hinde takes on this role during a time of change for the College of Arts and Sciences, as the college has proposed a new divisional structure in efforts to better support the needs of students and faculty.
“My role is going to be to work with stakeholders from across the college, faculty and staff at all levels, to gather input on what the new divisional structure for the college might look like and how it can serve the needs of faculty and students across the college,” Hinde said.
The design and implementation phase will begin in early 2023. The structure has a two year pilot program, meaning that the structure will be assessed and then a decision will be made to either go forward with the program or steer in a different direction.
The new divisional structure of the college will consist of three divisions: arts and humanities, social sciences and natural sciences and mathematics. This structure is being implemented to specify the needs of faculty and students as the needs of one division might differ from the other.
“I trust that Hinde will lead the College of Arts and Sciences to continue to develop,” Zomchick said. “It is a very strong college and I think this will actually make the college even stronger because they are going to have more support and I have absolute faith that RJ will be able to move it forward.”
Lee feels that her biggest challenge in the position was the college building infrastructure. She credits this difficulty to the poor conditions for teaching and research, which made it difficult to hire faculty and recruit graduate students. She believes that this issue is campus-wide as UT strives to become a Research 1 (R1) institution.
The destruction of Dunford, Greve and Henson halls is a part of a design phase to expand the Haslam College of Business, displacing the history department and the humanities center. Concerns about these changes are not left unheard, as potential options are still being considered.
UT’s campus is in the process of forming a master plan to change the campus infrastructure. There are near-term, mid-term and long-term plans that contribute to this change and currently, the near-term plan of five years consists of two priorities of a chemistry building and an arts and humanities building. These buildings are still in a preliminary phase and are awaiting approval.
“It shows that we are thinking about those who feel unsure about where they’re going to be so that there will be a new art and humanities complex that would provide departmental lodgings plus classrooms and multi-use spaces,” Zomchick said. “I don’t know how long it will take but to show that we’ve put it at the number two position shows that we’ve put it at priority.”
Hinde’s responsibilities consist of overseeing the College of Arts and Science’s restructure in collaboration with Dean Lee until she steps down in June 2023. As the interim dean during the college’s two year pilot program, Hinde is hopeful to bring success as the university takes on something new.
