Michael Hardimon, an associate professor at the University of California at San Diego, partnered with members of UT’s philosophy department on Nov. 6 to discuss how to disentangle racism as well as race. Professor of philosophy Richard Eldridge moderated the talk.
Hardimon previously taught at Harvard and MIT and has written a few publications for philosophy journals, along with a couple of books.
Eldridge took a few moments to speak on the connection between Hardimon’s books as well as his thinking. In his book about Hegel, Hardimon defends the interest of Hegel’s “conception of reconciliation” in a way that philosophy can conceptualize it. He also criticized Hegel’s failures to come to terms with the issue of poverty.
He was able to combine a deep understanding of Hegel with the hope that there is a possibility for people to be better than they are now. Eldridge takes this thinking and applies it to the concept of race.
“This same combination of understanding, hope and cogent social criticism informs his work on race as well,” Eldridge said.
When coming up with the title “How to Disentangle Race and Racism,” Hardimon was focusing on a way that he could distinguish between race and racism and vice versa; a way that wouldn’t “prejudge the matter.”
Hardimon started his talk off with talking about the concept that race and racism are entangled in a way that they shouldn’t be in this day and age. He was also focused more on the concepts that are rolled into race and racism as well as the different types of racism: structural, affective-voluntative and ideational.
Structural racism is based around social and political subordination of people within a racial group by some of the social institutions. Structural racism is also one of the concepts that is seen more in the news today. Affective-voluntative is found in feelings and emotions and has to do with one’s will.
Affective-voluntative racism is one that Hardimon finds very important.
“This too is a very important kind of racism. It’s a kind of racism that, at one point, was thought to have gone underground or disappeared … but it’s not the kind of racism that the concept of race is said to exhibit,” Hardimon said.
The last concept that race is “said to exhibit” is ideational racism. This is racism that basically lives in ideas and beliefs.
Hardimon mentioned that you can look at ideational racism and determine if something is racist by thinking of three properties: if it is on race, if it is pernicious and/or if it is false.
“If the racialist concept of race is clearly about race, it’s pernicious in the sense that it can support genocide, racism and slavery, and it’s false in the sense that it’s empty or that it lacks a genuine reference then there are no racialist races,” Hardimon said.
Hardimon went on to discuss how race is not just biological. It is also political and social. He further spoke on minimalist race and the concept that race is just a group of humans, as well as social race, a group that is inaccurately shown as a racialist race.
At the end, Hardimon hosted a small Q&A for those in attendance that ranged from others in the philosophy department at UT as well as some graduate students.
Hardimon’s publications are available to read online if one wishes to learn more about philosophy and/or race.