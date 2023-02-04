The Pride Center held an open house at their Student Union location on Friday afternoon. Students, faculty and other members of the community were treated to free food, resources and conversation with the center’s staff.
The open house presented an opportunity for newcomers and old-timers alike to visit the center and become acquainted with all it has to offer. It also allowed queer students a chance to meet and connect with one another in a safe and open environment.
“Most queer people around here probably know what I mean when I say it’s very isolating,” Mal Edmonds, a junior majoring in speech pathology, said. “It’s very hard to find a place here where you can feel totally comfortable [as a queer student].”
The event is just the start of an exciting semester for the organization, which has teamed up with several campus and local partners to bring a variety of programming to campus.
In addition to their Qloset pop-up free shop, the center is adding a couple of new drop-in events to their monthly rotation.
“At the Corner of Church and Gay” offers an opportunity to discuss the intersectionality of faith, sexuality and gender. The dialogue sessions are hosted in collaboration with the Tyson House, UKirk and the Wesley Foundation. “Kiki with a Counselor” is a partnership effort with the Student Counseling Center and will focus on mental health and wellness. Neither sessions require prior registration and are intended to be informal and comfortable.
The Pride Center also hopes to continue its monthly vaccine and STI testing clinics. These sessions offer HIV testing, COVID vaccines, the mpox vaccine series and flu shots, all free of charge. The April 14 clinic will also offer free chlamydia and gonorrhea testing, courtesy of the Student Health Center and the Center for Health Education and Wellness.
“We’re really trying to partner with units we either haven’t worked with before or haven’t developed a meaningful connection with yet,” Bonnie Johnson, Pride Center director, said. “We want to make sure we are addressing all of our students’ needs holistically.”
There are plans for a career advising drop-in session, as well as a film series showcasing some of the best in queer cinema. The Pride Center is also looking forward to Pride Prom, billed as a “second chance prom” for queer students who may not have had an ideal experience at their high school dances.
Another big event is Lavender Graduation, an annual celebration of queer and ally graduates. All levels of graduates are invited to participate, and participants will receive a certificate and a LavGrad gift package. 2022 graduates who missed last year’s ceremony are also invited to register and attend. LavGrad 2023 will be hosted on April 26 at the Student Union Ballroom, and those interested can register at the Pride Center website.
Looking to the summer, the Pride Center is partnering with the Division of Diversity and Engagement to host a showing of the River & Rail Theatre’s production of “Fun Home.” The center hopes to offer free tickets and free transportation to the event, but details are still being finalized. Another event being planned is a commemoration of the seventh anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting.
The Pride Center is active on Instagram and Twitter. In addition to news about its events and programming, the center regularly shares resources on sexual health and queer culture. Those interested in the Pride Center’s services are also encouraged to visit their office at Student Union 373.
