Late last month, UTK Chancellor Donde Plowman entered quarantine after coming into close contact with a person who had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. That close contact was UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer, UT spokesperson Tyra Haag said.
Plowman and Fulmer were in a socially-distanced meeting together on Monday, Nov. 16, and masks were not worn for part of the meeting.
Plowman announced on Thursday, Nov. 19 that she had entered quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. Fulmer announced the next day that he was positive for COVID-19 after returning two positive tests, and he does not know where he contracted the virus. He was asymptomatic at the time and was not considered a close contact to any student-athletes or sports-specific staff members.
Plowman tested negative for COVID-19 but continued to quarantine for the full 14-day period.