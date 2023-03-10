With UT sports events being widely attended and Neyland Stadium having the capacity to hold almost 102,000 people, talks of the development of a nearby hotel have been circulating.
The UT Board of Trustees met on Feb. 23 and 24 to discuss the campus master plan, which includes the production of a hotel right outside the stadium. The plan also includes the creation of a new parking garage, development of more residence halls and greek housing and the re-landscaping of several fields on the agricultural campus, among other developments.
The hotel would allow for easier hospitality for away sports teams and visiting attendees of games in general. Other SEC schools such as Auburn University, Vanderbilt University, the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia have hotels on their campuses that accompany thousands of guests during big game weekends.
However, individuals in the Knoxville area, especially near UT, have complained of issues of housing availability in recent years. The announcement of this hotel has received opposition from students due to concerns relating to resources and accommodations on campus.
Hannah Ellis, a junior psychology major, explained her concerns about parking on campus.
“I have to leave a full hour before my class in order to find parking. It’s a nightmare,” Ellis said. "If a hotel was built right behind one of the already most-busy areas, I think it would only make traffic and parking worse.”
Ellis worries that the hotel will cause greater difficulties in finding parking spots on campus.
The hotel is seen as a priority in the master plan, meaning the goal is to have it built in the next five years. The hotel would be on the south side of the stadium facing the Tennessee River.
Emily Armstrong, a senior graphic design major, explained her feelings on the frustration that the hotel may bring for some students.
“I can see how students would be frustrated about the development of a hotel because housing is already so hard to find," Armstrong said. "My brother will be a freshman next year and is already struggling to find housing. It’s frustrating that they are pushing for a hotel in this situation. It sounds like they just want to make more money."
The plan would also temporarily affect the G10 parking garage on campus that many students use as their primary parking area. There are plans to redevelop the G10 garage along with the building of the new hotel, with the addition of 1,000 spaces on campus.
While there are opposing viewpoints of the hotel, it is safe to say that there will be many changes to the campus environment in upcoming years.
