On Friday, Oct. 21, the University of Tennessee will host its Annual Homecoming Parade on campus. The parade will follow a route along Volunteer Boulevard, Todd Helton Drive, Pedestrian Walkway and Pat Head Summitt Street.
Volunteer Boulevard eastbound will close at approximately 3:30 p.m. between Todd Helton Drive and Pat Head Summitt Street. The parade will officially begin at 4 p.m., causing closures further eastbound between Pat Head Summitt Street and Pedestrian Walkway.
The westbound lanes of Volunteer Boulevard will remain open throughout the duration of the parade, and closed roads will reopen at approximately 5:20 p.m.
Although Phillip Fulmer Way will not close, traffic is expected to be slow because of float exit routes.
Student and faculty commuters are encouraged to plan ahead for delays while exiting campus between 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. T bus routes are also expected to be delayed during this time. For more information about bus routes or updates, visit the Trans Loc app or Tennessee app.
