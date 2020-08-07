On Friday, the Office of Title IX held a virtual town hall event aimed at informing the public on the University of Tennessee’s new Title IX policies in response to the recent Title IX regulatory changes issued by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.
The event — spearheaded by Ashley Blamey, Title IX coordinator, and Laura Bryant, deputy Title IX coordinator for prevention, training and evaluation — began with an overview of the changes instituted and concluded with a question and answer session.
The first points addressed by the speakers were the changes in the definition of sexual harassment under Title IX.
Blamey explained that under the new rules, the definition of sexual harassment centers on conduct that is “severe, pervasive and objectively offensive that it effectively denies a person equal access to the university’s education program or activity.”
Sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking continue to be considered conducts that constitute sexual harassment under Title IX and each of these conducts are defined by the regulations.
As for sexual harassment that may not be explicitly covered by Title IX, Blamey said that the university will continue to address such occurrences.
“We remain responsible for sexual harassment that is not covered under Section IX either via regulatory requirement or community expectation,” Blamey said.
Blamey next went over the new grievance process for faculty, students and staff. Under the new system, the grievance process will begin with a formal complaint followed by an evidence gathering stage. At this point, the respondent, the individual accused of the alleged misconduct, would be aware of the complaint against them and would be able to submit their own evidence.
The next stage of the process involves a live hearing attended by both the complainant and the respondent. This hearing is overseen by a trained, impartial officer. Both parties are entitled to an advisor, who does not have to be a legal professional, and witnesses, and the advisors have the right to cross examine evidence and the witnesses brought forth.
Advisors are readily provided for parties who show up to their hearing without one.
All questions that are part of the cross examination are evaluated by the hearing officer for relevancy. If deemed inappropriate or irrelevant, the person does not have to respond to the question.
The process, from beginning to end, is expected to last no longer than 65 days, and parties will have the right to appeal.
Another area of discussion during the town hall centered on mandatory reporting, a process where those who are responsible for oversight on campus in any capacity are required to report abuse when it is observed or reported to them.
Bryant fielded a number of anonymous questions about this topic and relayed them to Blamey.
“Can you review the mandatory reporter process and what that looks like now under the new guidance?” Bryant asked for one such question.
Blamey explained that while Title IX no longer requires it in colleges, the University of Tennessee will continue to implement mandatory reporting. Additionally, mandatory reporting training will be unveiled soon for faculty, staff and other mandatory reporters on campus.
Blamey reflected on the challenges of incorporating and adapting to these new regulations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic
“As we worked through this regulatory shift, I want to first acknowledge that it was done in an environment that has been challenging for everyone; we’re dealing with a pandemic, we’re dealing with a number of social justice issues and we are dealing with regulatory change,” Blamey said.
With that in mind, the Office of Title IX stands ready to answer questions and assist the UT community as they navigate these changes.