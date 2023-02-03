The 18th annual Black Issues Conference will take place Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Student Union.
The conference is coordinated by the Office of Multicultural Student Life and the UTK Chapter of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
“Planning the Black Issues Conference has never been a small feat,” sophomore biomedical engineering major Nyah Palmer said. Palmer served on this year’s Black Issues Conference planning committee. “From contacting local businesses to ordering merchandise, to recruiting and vetting presenters, organizing an event this size requires months of planning and hours of dedication.
However, Palmer believes many hours are time well spent, acknowledging the importance of the conference’s existence.
Originally founded in 2006, The Black Issues Conference has aimed to assist in the educational development and unity of students on campus and in the larger community through discussing the issues that affect the Black community.
“Since its founding, the goal of [the conference] has always been to empower community members into advocating for change. Knowledge is power and the first step to effectively combating these issues is to educate ourselves about where they stem from and how deeply they can affect our community,” Palmer said.
This year’s conference theme will be “The Black Agenda.”
Simphany Renee’ Gillard, graduate research assistant in Multicultural Student Life, explained that this year the planning focused around what was important to the Black community at this very moment.
“We took a look at the past year,” Gillard said. “The events that we’ve seen, the lives that were lost, the repeated injustices and the issues that the black community has faced. We decided that we wanted to create a space that focused on solution based approaches to these issues and motivate the attendees to find ways to move our community forward.”
Sixteen presenters will be discussing topics ranging from the disparities within patient care, to the benefits of critical race theory, to African American involvement in higher education.
“We’re also excited to host our keynote speaker, author and activist, Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman who is sure to give insightful commentary,” Palmer said.
Palmer has seen the importance of the event.
“Students usually leave the conference with a newfound perspective on cultural, historical and political events and subjects impacting the African American community,” Palmer said. “The purpose of this year's Black Issues Conference isn't just to bring awareness to the political and social issues that affect African American Community; the conference is also meant to equip community members with the tools and knowledge to combat these issues.”
Gillard has also seen the impact of the event first hand.
“I think it is extremely important for students to attend as a way to spread awareness, and be in spaces that curate authentic discussions surrounding very real and salient issues,” Gillard said. “Students are given opportunities to further their knowledge by attending workshops and presentations from some amazing figures in our community. It’s truly an experience that I have been lucky enough to experience the last 5 years.”
The Black Issues Conference runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb 4th. Registration is free for all UT students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.