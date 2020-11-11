ne of these was about a time from a field trip with his childhood friends, in order to connect with the audience and tell them about himself honestly.
“If we bring it down to the individual humans involved, sometimes we can find cool connection points … that’s a lot of times what our stories do,” Robilotta said.
One of his first questions that was posed to the group was about choosing cool versus great, the differences between both and how actions impact them. Robilotta shared a PowerPoint with the group, with some points about his talk and some important explanations about each topic.
Another point Robilotta brought up is how men are taught not to show emotions, to be internal processors, as well as the fear of being seen as less than others and how damaging both of these aspects can be to men’s mental health.
The group was put into breakout groups for participants to share thoughts and experiences.
The men in the audience were split into their own breakout groups, while the women stayed with Robilotta in their own conversation. One of the organizers of the event, Bilqis Amatus-Salaam, spoke about the men and women’s experiences of validation from others.
“I think that it probably does look different for women than it does for men, sometimes more about clothing and makeup growing up,” Amatus-Salaam said.
Robilotta then spoke about fear as a motivational factor, whether with negative or positive outcomes, and the different fears that men often experience, such as fear of failure, being a burden or making loved ones proud.
The breakout rooms were used multiple times throughout Robilotta’s talk in bringing participants together, with the men and women having separate conversations about how their experiences differ, including how men view help from others and their reluctance to accept help sometimes.
“When you get to the end of the road, nobody gives you a reward for doing it by yourself; we all end up in the same spot,” Robilotta said.
Robilotta shared examples of coping strategies without judgment, such as drinking instead of sharing, crying alone instead of to others, lying instead of taking responsibility or letting emotions bubble until they burst.
“What are you avoiding? What are you afraid to confront?” Robilotta asked the group.
Robilotta ended his talk with encouraging participants to seek counseling if needed or talking to friends if they’re comfortable with it. He emphasized not carrying life’s burdens alone, and that this emotional growth is work, but it’s worth it.