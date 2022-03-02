In 2018, Maryville High School Junior Emily Huffstetler learned about the declining population of honeybees — one of the most important pollinating insects — she was inspired to make a change.
Huffstetler decided to make efforts to fight this decline by raising and preserving mason bees. For her Girl Scout Gold Award project, she created Build for Bees, aiming to educate the community on how to build mason bee houses. She explained the importance of mason bees in the pollination process, and how simple it is to conserve the species.
“Mason bees pollinate 95% of the flowers they visit, as opposed to the 5% honeybees pollinate, and they’re easy to raise. All you have to do is build a house for them — which can be as simple as tightly packing paper straws into a recycled mug or drilling holes of a three-eighth inch diameter into a block of wood — and place it outside. The mason bees, who likely already live in your backyard, will eventually find the house and nest in it,” Huffstetler said.
Little did she know that this project would blossom into a community effort to save mason bees.
In 2020, when Huffstetler was a freshman in college, she was set on turning Build for Bees into a nonprofit organization.
Huffstetler, who is now the CEO and President of Build for Bees, talked about her perseverance in taking steps to accomplish this goal.
“To make it happen, I enrolled in the classes required to become a Certified Nonprofit Professional, and I taught myself to write grants. I earned a $500 grant awarded by the Earth Island Institute and a $10,000 grant awarded by an organization founded by the creator of the Nobel Peace Prize. I used some of this money to hire an attorney, who helped me turn Build for Bees into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit,” Huffstetler said.
Without Huffstetler’s diligence in turning Build for Bees into a nonprofit organization, many community members would not have been able to learn about its mission. She aims to spread her nine years of background knowledge on raising mason bees to everyone willing to learn, in the effort of multiplying the mason bee population at a greater rate.
With a mission of restoring bee populations through education and available bee habitats, the organization provides mason bee house workshops, where community members can learn more about how to build their own habitats.
Maryville native Alex Maddox, who is now a junior at UT, explained her experience with the workshop, and how her mason bee population has grown.
“I attended a workshop last year, where I learned about mason bees. I instantly was inspired to put a house up in my yard. The houses are such an easy way to help out the environment and give back to the community. Originally I only had a few bees that were already in my backyard, but now I have a lot more,” Maddox said.
Many community members have become involved in this initiative, and these individuals are helping to preserve the mason bee population, one step at a time.
Huffstetler dreams of ultimately pursuing a career in Build for Bees. She is currently working to get her degrees in writing communication, Spanish and design, while also continuing to move toward becoming a Certified Nonprofit Professional.
Huffstetler alluded to an upcoming project for the organization.
“Bee habitat loss is one of the greatest contributors to bee population decline. To help restore local bee habitat, we’re working with local experts to design region-specific bee habitat kits suitable for any outdoor space. The initiative, called Habikit, is set to launch later this spring. For every pilot Habikit purchased, we plan to install one in an area of need. Please reach out if you’re interested in this limited opportunity,” Huffstetler said.
With more available habitats in the East Tennessee community, Build for Bees continues to preserve mason bees in mass quantities, which has a large impact on the broader environment.
To get involved with Build for Bees, follow their Instagram, where they often post updates about available positions and involvement. If you are interested in having a workshop hosted at a club meeting, email Build for Bees at buildforbees@gmail.com.
The non-profit organization is accepting direct donations, or donations through t-shirt purchases. They are always accepting new volunteers, and are currently looking to expand their Board of Directors and TikTok management team.