Sept. 1 marked the start of National Voter Registration Month and the start of a competition held by Secretary of State Tre Hargett between colleges and universities throughout Tennessee to encourage college students to get registered to vote.
Two-year and four-year colleges and universities have been invited to participate in the competition with schools split into three categories: four-year public schools, two-year public schools and private schools. This is the eighth year the secretary of state’s office has held the competition.
“Our College Voter Registration Competition is a fun and easy way for students to get involved in our civic process by registering to vote or encouraging their classmates to get registered,” Tre Hargett said in a press release.
Schools can earn points in several ways. The easiest, which also counts the most towards scoring, is to register to vote through the secretary of state’s website.
Another way is by creating a voting registration campaign. Social media engagement using the hashtag #GoVoteTN or a school-specific hashtag and creativity for the campaign weigh in for points. Campaign resources, like stickers and informational materials, are available upon request.
Last year, 37 universities participated, with the winners being Middle Tennessee State University, Cumberland University and Southwest Tennessee Community College in their respective categories. UT was awarded Most Creative Voter Registration Campaign and East Tennessee State University won Best Social Media Campaign.
At UT, voter registration has steadily increased since 2016, at 86% in 2020. Voter turnout sat at 66% in 2020, which is 3% under the national average for college students.
The goal of the competition is not only to get students registered but also to encourage students to get more involved in government at the local and state levels.
William Lyons served as chief policy officer for Knoxville mayors Bill Haslam, Daniel Brown and Madeline Rogero. He currently serves as director of policy partnerships for the Howard H. Baker Jr. School of Public Policy and Public Affairs and professor emeritus of Political Science. He recently wrote an opinion piece for Knox News describing the issue of local and state voting in Knoxville. He views voting as a fundamental part of responsible citizenship.
“Voting in local and state elections lags far behind that for national contests. But often it is where the issues are most immediate and have a great impact on one's day-to-day life,” Lyons said.
When it comes to state and local elections, Tennessee’s voter turnout usually falls even shorter. For midterm elections in 2022, voter turnout was 38.57% going below 40% for the first time since 2014. Various voting registration drives happen at UT, whether through school-wide initiatives like this competition and last year’s Tennessee vs. Florida Voter Challenge by the Baker School or clubs like Vols Vote.
Vols Vote leads the charge in most voting and voting registration drives on campus. Sophia Milen, a junior studying media relations and political science, is the president of Vols Vote. She described the club as trying to increase voter registration, confidence and turnout.
“This initiative is important because of the lack of voter participation among college students. It’s essential for students to know how to do their duty within a democracy,” Milen said.
Points can be earned until the end of National Voter Registration Month, or Sept. 30, and more information about the competition can be found on the secretary of state’s website. Information about voting at UT can be found on theVols Vote website.
