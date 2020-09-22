The Free Store is a community resource brought to campus by the Office of Sustainability at UTK. To address the problem of “too much” versus “too little,” a community share-space was created so that UT students and community members to donate and shop items such as clothing, kitchenware, accessories and small appliances.
Pre-COVID-19, the Free Store would offer pop-ups across the campus where students could equally have a chance at taking items for at no cost to them.
The Free Store was opened in 2018 by Michaela Barnett, an AmeriCorps employee at the time working with the Office of Sustainability. In 2018, the Store was turned over to current Food Systems Coordinator/Grow Lab & Free Store Director Leah McCord.
This concept is not new. According to, Maryn Miles, current Free Store Manager, they are quite common.
“Free Stores are actually a very common concept. Many universities and organizations have free stores as zero waste and public service initiatives. My hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, has a Free Store that is extremely successful in our community. I also have a distant relative who has started one at the elementary school she works at,” Miles said.
Current Social Impact Coordinator, Amber Heeke, uses her role provided by AmeriCorps VISTA to “focus on the intersection of sustainability and social responsibility.”
“It’s a broad intersection, and the Free Store is a perfect example of how it can manifest. It deals with the issues of landfill diversion and student need simultaneously,” Heeke said.
With respect to the intersection of sustainability and social responsibility, the Free Store speaks to these causes directly: the issue of landfill diversion and the issue of students in need.
The production and consumption of new clothes requires the use of natural resources and produces greenhouse gases. Therefore, in an effort to reduce waste and gas emissions, items may be reused through thrifting and initiatives such as the Free Store.
The Office of Sustainability hosted two Free Store pop-ups and a donation drive during the 2018-2019 school year. During this year, the Free Store served 128 students and 250 pounds of items were distributed.
Under pre-COVID-19 “normal” circumstances, the Free Store would offer several pop-ups to students; announcements of these events would be promoted via Twitter. However, with the ongoing pandemic and the “new normal,” the Store has moved to promoting this initiative online via Instagram at the handle @freestore_utk.
The store attempted a controlled event at the beginning of this school year, but has since continued to distribute items using Instagram.
“We offer contactless delivery or pickup from our warehouse location, 2121 Stephenson Drive. We are currently not taking any donations since we do not have a way to get rid of items efficiently and because of safety precautions with COVID-19,” Miles said.
“All of our items have been in storage since last year, and we have too much to even know what to do with currently.”
Items may be picked up at the Public Recycling Drop Off or by delivery, which is available for students living in dorms on campus.
The Free Store aims to help students and the UT community reduce their environmental impact and save money in the process.
“Some folks on campus have excess while others are dealing with deficits. We want to fill the needful gaps and encourage reuse of good quality items for a healthy community and environment,” Heeke said.
Something additional to be on the lookout for is a petition to get the Free Store a permanent space on campus. They are currently given a space on campus on an event-by-event basis and hope to secure a location by the end of the year.
More information regarding the Free Store may be found on their Instagram and Twitter pages as well as within the Office of Sustainability’s website.