With so much going on amid a pandemic and the uncertainty of it being an election year, many are still finding ways to do good deeds by helping those in need.
The University of Tennessee’s Haslam College of Business is teaming up with the College of Architecture and Design on a learning experiment to bring awareness to the United Way of Greater Knoxville.
Several students from a digital marketing class and graphic topography class have been in charge of designing and managing the United Way’s website, titled “WearKnox.”
The website hopes to shed light on the skills that local students have obtained in the classroom as well as be able to give to local charities.
All proceeds from item sales on the site will be divided in half. 50% of the profits will go to the advertising budget of the university’s marketing classes and the other half will go through the United Way of Greater Knoxville to local charities.
The purpose of the project was to give students a hands-on experience that grants educational learning from a more realistic point of view. Promotion is being done thanks to student-run advertising campaigns awarded by the college.
Annika Abell, assistant professor of marketing in the Haslam College of Business, shared her thoughts on the overall goal and direction of the project.
“The goal of this project is to make it self-sustaining, where the profit that we’re making is enough to donate to charity and to reinvest a portion back into ads and other tools the students can use. It’s a bonus that all of the work we do will be directly helping the local community. It’s a win-win for everyone,” Abell said.
Many students and staff made sure that their hard work resembled who and what they were in support of. Several students in a graphic design topography class took on the responsibility of creating t-shirts with statements to advocate for United Way-supported agencies.
One lucky student’s t-shirt design was selected by United Way as the featured shirt for their site – Ashleigh Williams.
The shirt is graced with the phrase, “Live, Grow, Thrive.” There are 36 different t-shirt designs, including Williams’ and 15 other students’, featured on the website as well.
Matthew Ryerson, chief executive officer for United Way of Greater Knoxville, offered his thoughts on the importance of organization and appealing and inspiring the public.
“I believe it is very important to support and be involved in the community, especially now. These past months have been challenging for most everyone, and I believe the best way we can get through this is together,” Ryerson said.
Health, learning and maintaining financial stability is at the top of the United Way of Greater Knoxville’s priority list. With the help of the College of Architecture and Design, Haslam College of Business and many hardworking individuals, a good deed has been done.