In a question and answer session with contributor Kaitlyn Pilcher, UT senior Paityn Webb spoke about tarot card readings, her lifelong experience with tarot, how the process works and how these readings can shine a light.
Whether a skeptic or a believer of these readings, you can celebrate the Halloween season or receive guidance about a situation by scheduling a reading with Webb on her Instagram, @the.lavender.tarot. She offers various spreads of cards, and she is known for being accurate in her readings.
Question 1: What caused you to get into tarot card readings?
Tarot was something I had always been aware of and always grown up around. I was raised a Christian, and still to this day remain that way, but tarot has been an extension of my faith in a way that people don’t usually understand. When I got older, I decided that I wanted to do tarot myself rather than just receive readings, so I began reading at about 17.
Q2: Can you tell me about how the process works?
Tarot is an art form, built upon centuries of practice. Like art, everyone has their own mediums, interpretations, systems and intuitions. What my process is can differ, and does differ, greatly from anybody else’s.
I feel that TikTok in particular gives this idea that you just have to shuffle a few cards and see what falls out, but this is far from the only manner of reading. Each question requires its own manner of answering depending on the depth and answer.
Q3: How does intuition take place in your readings?
Intuition has a great deal to do with the process. However, having a well-rounded knowledge of tarot, its background, your own deck, etc. is oftentimes equally important. I lean into my intuition more than most times and use the cards as a guideline, as you should.
The cards, in their placements and in their own unique meaning within the reading, must be interpreted correctly for anything to make sense. So, while intuition is important, knowing your stuff is equally important.
Q4: There’s a lot of skepticism around tarot readings. Were you ever skeptical about it?
I was never skeptical because my mother’s family was very open minded and welcoming to things such as tarot. My family came over from Romania not too long ago in the grand scope of things, and I feel like that background also gave me something to lean into and feel connected to the generations before me that also practiced tarot.
Like I said before, tarot isn’t the opposite of my Christian faith, but an extension of it, something that most people automatically criticize and belittle me for. Simply put, you have a paper due at midnight — you can take the subtitle version from some Walmart brand website or you can get on Google Scholar and grab your citations from a credible source. I choose the credible source, which is God in this case, to guide and lead my readings through my practice.
Spirit can lead from anywhere, I just choose to let mine lead me from the light.
Q5: How has tarot affected your life?
I practice tarot almost daily. Whether it’s one card or 10, I look at it as another connection and guidance point. It gives me comfort and peace. I also read for others, which gives me great joy when I see how positively a reading can impact them. Some refer to me as “card girl” or other terms. This doesn’t bother me, especially when I can turn a skeptic into a believer in such a short time period.
I have read for half a decade now. I've had countless beautiful readings, some filled with smiles, some with laughter and many with tears. I like to remember the moments after a reading where I see someone, a skeptic usually, sit back in awe of the accuracy of the situation. I allow my clients, friends, family, whoever to keep their question to themselves, so when I read the cards, I’m blindly going into interpretation mode.
I can honestly say these have been my most heartfelt and satisfying readings. It's a beautiful moment as well when you see the relief you’ve given to someone just by allowing them to connect with you in such a special light. I could go on and on about my wonderful experiences reading, but there’s just so much love and light that comes from every moment.