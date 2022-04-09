Sharon Couch, a senior learning consultant and business partner at UT, received her PhD in sport psychology in March, becoming the first Black woman to ever receive the degree.
Couch, a two-time Olympic athlete who is originally from a small town in Virginia, has spent her lifetime working toward her academic dreams and leaving a legacy.
Her journey began when she graduated from high school, she was ranked number one in track and field in the country. She continued to participate in the sport at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill, while she pursued a degree in speech communications.
She is now known as one of the most decorated female student athletes to attend the university and has received the Tarheel Trailblazer Award.
After Couch graduated from the UNC, she began to compete professionally in track and field around the world for 11 years. She specialized in the long jump and sprint hurdles as she made her way onto five World Championships teams and represented the United States at the 1992 and 2000 Summer Olympics.
In her post-competitive years, Couch worked for several major companies, including Kraft General Foods, Franklin Covey, Quest Communications and Masai Barefoot Technology.
However, Couch wanted to make her experiences as an Olympic athlete count and work towards a higher goal. She began her career at the University of Tennessee in 2010. She worked as the assistant track and field coach for the Track Team for women's sprints and hurdles. During her time as an assistant coach, she helped to produce SEC Champions and All-Americans for the Lady Vols sprint and hurdle crew.
In 2014, Couch began to further her education as she started a graduate program in sport psychology. While attending UT as a student, she worked as a graduate teaching assistant for the Student Success Center. She then graduated in 2016 with her Master’s of Science degree.
After achieving this, Couch began to work as an academic advisor for the College of Education Human Health and Sciences. She specialized in working with Kinesiology and Sports Management students.
However, she wanted to achieve more and continue to grow her education. Couch began to pursue a PhD in sport psychology. Her research as a student was cultural sport psychology and supporting people of color as they work towards advocacy, social justice and activism in their performance areas.
While Couch was pursuing her PhD and working full-time for the university, she was promoted to Student Life and Diversity and Inclusion coordinator for the Herbert College of Agriculture. She served every student that attended Herbert, various professional staff and faculty across the campus. Additionally, she served as a Chairperson for the Chancellor’s Commission for Blacks at UT.
Last month, Couch became the first Black woman to receive a PhD in sport psychology after finishing the degree at UT. She states that her journey is nowhere near over and that she will continue to work on leaving her legacy.
When asked what the past 12 years at UT meant to her, Couch explained her relationship and appreciation for the university.
“The results of what I have been able to accomplish here as a coach, staff person and now as a student with the support of the university, I can say without any reservation that Tennessee has been my pathway to the life that I could have only dreamed about,” Couch said. “Tennessee is my heart, it helped me to get to one of my finish lines, I think I still have a lot more to give and a lot more to go, I'm grateful, I’m thankful, and I am a Lady Vol for life.”
Throughout her story, Couch has faced many set-backs and obstacles as she worked to achieve her dreams. She had to work towards her goals and disregard her circumstances, situations and comparing herself to the people around her.
Very early on in life, Couch said that she knew she wanted to be the best. She felt as if it was her path to becoming who she wanted to be as a mom, friend and daughter. Couch knew she was going to achieve the great life she wanted and be able to take care of herself.
She was the first of her family to go to college and to go out of state from her high school. She knew she was just “one of many” but she focused on her talents, maximizing her potential and getting the best out of her experiences.
By doing this, she has not only achieved her academic goals, she has also inspired others. Elijah Ramsey, a senior marketing intern for UT, talked about what Couch’s story meant to him.
“By her being a trailblazer for all of those that have now had this door opened for them,” Ramsey said. “Her story means a lot, especially to anyone who is a part of a marginalized minority group. I cannot do justice to the challenges she has faced and overcome, but I celebrate her for being authentically herself and embracing her identity.”